Kylie Gilbert
6 Stress-Relieving Yoga Poses From SKY TING Co-Founders Krissy Jones and Chloe Kernaghan
Article
In case you're feeling a little tense this holiday season.
Advertisement
The Best Home and Entertaining Gifts to Shop This Year
Gallery
AKA how to make your home the coziest, chicest place ever this winter.
14 Coronavirus Myths, Debunked
Article
Have a question about COVID-19? Stop consulting your group text and read this.
Lizzo Slams Critics Who Say She's 'Promoting Diet Culture' with Her 10-Day Smoothie Cleanse
Video
"I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. Every big girl should do whatever they want with their bodies."
Jennifer Aniston Wants You to Start Taking Collagen
Article
She stars in a brand new campaign for Vital Proteins, highlighting how she uses collagen in her daily routine (and her seriously impressive yoga skills).
Body Neutral Pilates Instructor Helen Phelan Shares Her Quick, Total-Body Strengthening Workout
Article
Perfect for squeezing in during the hectic holiday season, this workout will improve your physical and mental strength.
Lizzo's Latest TikTok Is a Powerful Reminder to Love Your Body from Every Angle
Video
"My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle." 
The Best Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers
Article
From a down scarf that doubles as a pillow to chic hand sanitizer.
Advertisement
18 Self-Care and Wellness Gifts to Shop This Holiday Season
Article
Our wellness editor shares the products you need for better health and maximum relaxation RN.
20 Gifts for Fitness Lovers to Shop This Year
Article
Whether you're shopping for yourself or another workout fanatic, these are the most stylish (and useful) gifts to add to your online carts this holiday season.
8 Easy Chair Exercises from barre3 Founder Sadie Lincoln
Article
This total-body strengthening workout is quick and requires zero fancy equipment.
The Best Gifts for Astrology Lovers
Article
According to real-life astrologers.
All Of Your COVID Flying Questions, Answered
Article
Including: How gross is plane air, really?
The Fight for Paternity Leave Is a Feminist One
Article
There is a battle raging over how we define manhood — and the stakes are higher than ever for women.
Cara Delevingne Is On a Mission to Normalize Self-Pleasure
Article
We spoke to the actress and model about her new role as co-owner for sex-tech company Lora DiCarlo.
Advertisement
Dakota Johnson Is Teaming Up with Maude to Destigmatize Sexual Wellness
Article
"To me, taking care of your body in a sexual way should be the same as taking care of your body in terms of nutrients, skincare, and exercise."
How Gabrielle Union Is "Empowering" Her Kids to Give Back This Holiday Season
Article
"It’s so important for us to continue to empower them by doing what we can with our platforms to make the world a better, more compassionate place for them and all young people."
Lily Allen Is Taking The Frills Out of Masturbation With Her New Vibrator
Article
"I just switch it on, put it on my clitoris, and I'm having an orgasm pretty quickly."
A Throwback '90s Hip-Hop Dance HIIT Workout to Get You In the Halloween Spirit
Article
If you love a good themed dance party and '90s nostalgia as much as we do, this workout from obé trainer Walter Kemp is a must.
What Does Being a Catholic Even Mean Anymore?
Article
The head of the Catholic Church has come out in support of LGBTQ rights at the same time that they may be threatened by Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.
Peloton Instructor Hannah Corbin's 6-Move Barre Workout to Target Your Butt and Thighs
Article
This exclusive lower-body workout is designed to burn in the best way possible.
Celebs Are Posting Bra and Underwear Selfies for a Good Cause
Article
Stylists and co-founders of Kit Undergarments Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche are using their impressive roster of celeb clients to raise money for breast cancer research.
Advertisement
Hilary Duff Wants You to Question Your Tampons
Article
... And talk to your sons, not just your daughters, about periods.
Pantone Launched a Color Called 'Period' and We Have Questions
Article
The "active and adventurous red hue" was created to help end the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity... but does it?
Every Question You Have About the Flu Shot, Answered
Article
Including why you really really need to get one this year.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com