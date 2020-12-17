Kristina Rutkowski
A Guide to the Best Jeans for Tall Women
Say goodbye to that awkward ankle length for good.
5 Blazers That Will Perfectly Complete Any Outfit
The 9 Best Places to Shop for Affordable Cashmere
Cashmere: the soft stuff sweater dreams are made of that usually include a hefty price tag. Not anymore! Some of our favorite brands make high-quality cashmere at a price that can't be beat and we are here to share our editor-tested finds with you. With styles this great, you are going to want to stock up in multiple colors ASAP. Shop our 8 favorite brands ahead, all under $200.  VIDEO:30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds
12 Chunky Sweaters That Are Editor-Approved
Sweater weather is finally upon us. If you weren't quite prepared for the sudden drop in temperatures, don't worry! We found the best chunky turtlenecks that will keep you cozy well into those frigid days of winter ahead. We love autumnal shades like rich cranberry, oranges, and greens and don't forget cute, preppy patterns like argyle and stripes! Pro tip: All of these styles can be thrown over your favorite pair of jeans for a comfy weekend look or with a fluid midi skirt and heeled boots for the office. Go ahead and shop 12 of our favorites below. VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds
We'll All Be Dressing Like Princess Diana This Fall
The ‘80s are having a serious revival in the fashion world, and we can't get enough of the fresh interpretations that walked down every major runway, from Tom Ford to Saint Laurent. What's the one piece to invest in from this trend? Most definitely the '80s prom dress.  Go for high glam in frocks that will help you crash the party in style. Anything is fair game when it comes to embellishment. Tulle, leather, shimmer and shine, puffy sleeves – the more over-the-top the better! Be sure to look for pops of bold color like hot pink, purple, and red. And don't be afraid to dabble in luxe textures like velvet: Princess Diana's go-to for fancy events.Your after-hours wardrobe will thank you!  VIDEO: 'Stranger Things' Star Natalia Dyer On '80s Fashion
12 Undeniably Beautiful Wedding Dresses Under $850
So the budget for your big day doesn't allow for an extravagant gown? No problem! Fantastic wedding dresses can be found at any cost, without skimping on style. Whether you are looking for something around $100, or you have a little extra wiggle room, all these dresses fall under the $1,000 mark. So go ahead and grab that fairytale tulle gown of your dreams for the ceremony AND that elegant and simple satin slip dress for the reception after-party, without an ounce of buyer's remorse from designer price tags. VIDEO: Sneak Peek of The Perfect Fit: A Bride Tries On Her Mom's Wedding Dress
9 Tuxedo Dresses to Take Your Wardrobe to the Next Level
There are a few definitive pieces that every woman should have in her closet. A perfectly cut suit, a crisp cotton shirt, a luxurious cashmere sweater … and the tuxedo dress. This classic silhouette has become an evening wear go-to, for good reason. Sharp tailoring, a flattering nip at the waist, a show of leg, all designed into one chic item? It just might be the epitome of function and fashion. Of course we love the tried-and-true, "borrowed from the boys" approach, but are also digging totally feminine tweaks in velvet, lace, and even sleeveless versions for plenty of layering opportunities (and they even can be worn during the day!). Don’t be afraid to play with color as well! Shop our 9 picks ahead. VIDEO: 4 Fashionable Accessory Rental Services
12 Pencil Skirts That Will Upgrade Your Work Wardrobe
The thought of pulling on a pencil skirt in the morning is cringe-worthy for most women. The uncomfortable association with corporate dress codes and long days sitting constricted at a desk can strike fear in just about anyone, not to mention the awkward hem lengths and bad fabrics. Luckily, this classic skirt style doesn't have to scream boardroom boring anymore. Take your fashion cues from the street style set and spice up those workday blahs with bold colors, menswear chic prints, and modern extras such as button detailing or smart slits that really put the oomph back in power dressing. Fabrics with a bit of stretch in cuts such as fold-over wrap styles will leave a little wiggle room during the day as well. And spoiler alert — these skirts don’t have to be reserved for work either. We love the idea of wearing one for a casual brunch look with an oversized knit and flat boot or when paired with a shiny T-shirt and party heels for a fun night out. Shop 12 of our favorites below. VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000
11 Tea-Length Wedding Dresses for the Modern Bride
You’ve got the ring, you’ve picked the date, and now you are on to finding the perfect dress for the big day. You are the kind of girl that is looking for something fresh and modern, so that run-of-the-mill, full-length bridal gown just won’t do. Why not take a little inspiration from the past and give the tea-length dress a spin? Inspired by the retro skirt shape of yesteryear, the silhouette typically falls below the knee yet hits above the ankle. An iconic bridal shape, made infamous by Audrey Hepburn’s dreamy Givenchy number in the beloved film Funny Face, has also been worn by modern day brides as well — like Natalie Portman’s elegant take in Rodarte. Currently, we are falling for the contemporary updates designers are making to the classic shape, from crisp clean lines for the minimalist to layers of tulle and appliqués for the maximalist, even a two-piece set for the daring! Shop a few of our favorites below, from true bridal brands to off-the-rack options at every price point. The only thing next on your list? A cute pair of dancing shoes to match. VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?
The Flattering Neckline to Wear All Summer Long
It-girls everywhere have jumped on the bandwagon with this season’s most flattering dress cut: the square neckline. So when we saw Kate Bosworth sporting the shape during Couture Fashion Week, we couldn't wait to start shopping the silhouette for ourselves. What we love most about this shape is the subtly sexy cut that shows a hit of skin, while still leaving something to the imagination. Unlike Kate, we don't have a fashion show in Paris to attend, so our picks are a little more pared down and day-time appropriate for summer. Go for easy, breezy cottons or a fresh denim for a wearable way to test the style. Trust us—there is nothing square about it. VIDEO: Right Now: Celebrities Attend Couture Week in Paris
If You Love Boho Dresses, You’ll Love This Skirt Style
So you’ve given the prairie dress a spin this summer and are ready to fully embrace your newfound love affair with all things bohemian. What's next on your must-have shopping list? Go for a prairie skirt. Seems like a no-brainer, but this will be your summer hero on humid days when only the thought of an ice cream cone will get you through the heat. A few simple rules when looking for your perfect pick. A midi or maxi length is a must. A fluid fabric—especially in a romantic floral print—is a given. Delicate ruffles and tiers are a definite. Neutral color palettes will transition best with the swap of a shoe (we love these worn with boots come fall). And finally, make sure to pair yours with a simple T-shirt or fitted button down for a modern styling take on the trend rather than going full on Little House on the Prairie (but hey—if that is your thing, by all means, go for that flouncy blouse to match). VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget
Summer-Appropriate Animal Prints
It’s no secret that animal is the It-girl approved print that truly never goes out of style. And no, we're not talking fur. So when we started seeing the trend pop up on every fall runway in fun new shades and interpretations, we knew that this was a trend to start investing in early. From Tom Ford's acid, bright leopards to Proenza Schouler's fresh tiger patterns, take style cues from the runway and start snapping up swimsuits and sandals emblazoned with graphic prints to wear now, as well as easy, breezy blouses and bags that can transition to fall seamlessly when the weather starts turning. Spot on! VIDEO: 4 Fashionable Accessory Rental Services
Vacation Dresses You Can Actually Wear to Work
Summer is officially in full swing and you’ve got a big vacation on the calendar. Your flight and hotel are both arranged, so now your only real concern is justifying a week’s worth of adorable new summer clothes for the trip. Our simple solution? Invest in vacation-worthy dresses that can be worn again and again post-holiday to work. We found the cutest out there, from easy breezy sundresses to crisp shirt dresses, that can easily transition from beach to boardroom once you are back to reality. Don’t blame us if you require a bigger suitcase to match. VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Wearing a Bathing Suit to Work
16 Dresses For All Your Festive (And Potentially Sweaty) Summer Events
Summer is here and therefore, so is the need for easy to throw on chic dresses that won't leave you itching and sweating through August. From maxi dresses to short sheaths, you'll love these light-weight pieces on a hot day when you're still attempting to look put together. For an evening event, we've selected LBDs and special occasion dresses that are sure to impress. Graduation parties and bridal showers are also prevalent this time of year. We suggest picking a frock that errs on the side of demure. But that's not to say you can't have fun! Go for a celebratory look by adding a splash of color with a fun floral dress or embrace the latest trends like color blocking or stripes. We've also got you covered for the Fourth of July with classic red, white and blue dresses that are both festive and fun. And don't forget to accessorize your look with a great pair of sandals, an amazing bag and some sparkling jewelry! VIDEO: 4 Fashionable Accessory Rental Services
7 Power Shorts Suits That Will Make Your Workday Better This Summer
There's nothing like slipping on a polished, tailored suit to make you feel like you're wearing armor. And if you think about it, they share a great deal of the same qualities, in that it creates a feeling of invincibility, it demands respect, and it readies you for battle (or power meetings—same thing!). But once temperatures reach somewhere in the 90s or even 100s, a full-on black suit looks off. The summertime solution lies in the shorts suit, a genius blazer-and-shorts combo that lets us keep our armor, office dress code permitting, without overheating. Worn together, the shorts suit has all the makings of a regular power suit, but with a truncated hem for maximum ventilation. Better yet, separately, you have key elements for two different looks: shrug on the blazer over a slinky cami and a pleated midi skirt, or pair the shorts with a flirty blouse.  And since it's summer, you can bet that shorts suit offerings veer severely away from true black. From floral print to crisp khaki, shop seven #girlboss shorts suits to wear all summer long. VIDEO: How to Cut Jeans Into Shorts
5 Non-Cheesy Fourth of July Outfits You Can Wear Again
Admit it: We all have that one über patriotic clothing item we leave lonely and untouched in our closets—only to dust off once Fourth of July festivities roll around each year (our deepest apologies to you, knit American flag sweater). Same goes for full-on red-white-and-blue ensembles complete with a “Party Like It's 1776” graphic tee—you just can’t wear that outfit again in, say, October. If you want to wear something a little more subtle this year, then look no further. Here, five Fourth of July outfits that aren’t so on-the-nose.
Shop The Next Big Instagrammable Swimsuit Style
If you’re like us, you are already obsessed with one of the summer's biggest trends, smocking. (Yes, that cute embroidery detail has a name!) You already scooped up a smocked dress earlier this season, and now you’ve got big vacation plans and are looking for that special swimsuit. Lucky for us, swimwear designers have also embraced the trend, infusing this classic ready-to-wear technique into their seasonal collections as well. Whether you want to show some skin in an itsy bitsy bikini or are looking for something with a little more coverage like a classic halter one-piece, there is something for everyone. Our advice? Jump on the trend now! With so many flattering fits, these styles are going to go fast.  VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Wearing a Bathing Suit to Work
11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly
Full-coverage doesn't have to equal matronly. The swimwear market now offers high-waisted bikinis and one pieces of all stripes, and at every price point. The key when shopping is to look for clever flourishes like color-blocking, ruching, and seam detailing. We rounded up eleven flattering swimsuits that are also super-sexy (a key criteria!). Start with the Miraclesuit above, then scroll down to shop the best options on the market, from a classic halter design to flirty, ruffled bikini. VIDEO: 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search Winners Revealed
12 Miniskirts That Are Totally Okay to Wear as an Adult
Now that summer is upon us, we are ready to bare some leg with one of our favorite standbys: the miniskirt. The trick to wearing this wardrobe staple at any age? First, look for options that hit at an appropriate length (no revealing butt cheeks, please!). Timeless silhouettes—like a wrap shape or perfect A-line, are a must. Fabric choice is incredibly important, too. Always go for something with a little structure, such as a crisp cotton. When it comes to denim, make sure it is clean and simple—no heavy distressing or trendy embellishments. Follow these steps, and you will be sure to nail the miniskirt, no matter your age. VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?
The Best Warm-Weather Blazers to Wear to Work
Summer is finally here, and although we would all love to be in our denim cutoffs every day, that just won't fly for your 9-to-5 look. Blasting air-conditioning, important weekday meetings, and warm-weather dress codes force you to keep things boardroom appropriate. But if the thought of putting on a stuffy suit jacket seems like the absolute worst on a muggy summer day, cue in your summer work outfit savior: the lightweight blazer. This easy layering piece can be thrown over everything, from your favorite cotton T-shirt to a silky slip dress or airy trouser pant, for a perfectly pulled-together look that says "I tried" without putting in too much effort. Be sure to keep things cool by looking for loose shapes in soft cotton, breathable linen, and lightweight silks to achieve this simple approach to summer dressing. VIDEO: Coinage: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own Shop our 12 favorite blazers below to get you through the work week and on to more important decisions, like what cute swimsuit you will be wearing this weekend.
You Only Need These 13 Summer Pieces to Get Dressed Faster
You already have a full-time job. Dressing for work shouldn't feel like another. We simplified your daily dilemma by breaking down the staples you need for your work wardrobe this spring season. All of these pieces can be easily mixed and matched for a seamless day-to-day dressing experience. The best news? Streamlining your morning routine means you'll have more time for the other important steps, like coffee or catching up on The Bachelor.
Your Guide To Wearing Florals at Work
We all know florals for spring aren't exactly groundbreaking, but who can resist the essential warm-weather print once temperatures start to rise? Unfortunately, trying to make the summer print work for the office can sometimes be tricky. Luckily, we have you covered with easy outfit solutions that will be sure to make your cubicle mate envious. Start with a key item, whether it be a statement dress or simple printed shoe and go from there. Follow these tips and you will be winning the summer work wear look in no time. VIDEO: Coinage: 4 Ways to Get Meghan Markle's Look Without Breaking the Bank
Advertisement
The Best Outfits for Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond
Kick off Memorial Day weekend with a fresh batch of summer outfit ideas for whatever adventures you have planned. Whether you are hitting the beach with friends or trailblazing the great outdoors, we’ve made it easy to shop seamlessly for this holiday weekend. With cute looks that are so easy to achieve, these ideas may just become your go-to's for the rest of summer. VIDEO: Get That Body ft. Kayla Itsines: Summer Ready Abs
7 Pieces to Keep At Your Desk During The Summer
The temperatures are starting to rise, and you are finally ready to break out all your new summer looks. One problem: The temps in your office don't exactly match that 90 degree day outside. You're sweating after a morning commute and want to wear as little as possible getting to and from, but once you actually reach your office, the AC is blasting, and bare arms just won't do. Fear not! We have round up the easiest (and cutest) pieces that will become your go-to heroes on the chilliest days. From super soft scarves to luxurious cardigans, these 7 cozy pieces will make summer office hours more bearable. VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds Shop 7 must-haves below.
10 Cardigans To Buy For Spring Because, Let's Face It, Our Offices Are All Over Air Conditioned
It's spring, but the unpredictable weather often leaves us confused about what to wear. While we may be wanting to bust out our latest slip dress, it's often too cold, and yet we don't want to throw on last season's wooly layers. Enter: the lightweight cardigan. Usually crafted from cotton and silk, these seasonally appropriate sweaters ensure you're warm enough without overheating. And with fans like Amal Clooney and Emily Ratajkowski, they are totally chic, too. Ahead, 10 spring-ready cardigans to shop now. VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
