Kristina Rutkowski

Say goodbye to that awkward ankle length for good.
Cashmere: the soft stuff sweater dreams are made of that usually include a hefty price tag. Not anymore! Some of our favorite brands make high-quality cashmere at a price that can't be beat and we are here to share our editor-tested finds with you. With styles this great, you are going to want to stock up in multiple colors ASAP. Shop our 8 favorite brands ahead, all under $200.
Sweater weather is finally upon us. If you weren't quite prepared for the sudden drop in temperatures, don't worry! We found the best chunky turtlenecks that will keep you cozy well into those frigid days of winter ahead. We love autumnal shades like rich cranberry, oranges, and greens and don't forget cute, preppy patterns like argyle and stripes! Pro tip: All of these styles can be thrown over your favorite pair of jeans for a comfy weekend look or with a fluid midi skirt and heeled boots for the office. Go ahead and shop 12 of our favorites below.
The '80s are having a serious revival in the fashion world, and we can't get enough of the fresh interpretations that walked down every major runway, from Tom Ford to Saint Laurent. What's the one piece to invest in from this trend? Most definitely the '80s prom dress. Go for high glam in frocks that will help you crash the party in style. Anything is fair game when it comes to embellishment. Tulle, leather, shimmer and shine, puffy sleeves – the more over-the-top the better! Be sure to look for pops of bold color like hot pink, purple, and red. And don't be afraid to dabble in luxe textures like velvet: Princess Diana's go-to for fancy events.Your after-hours wardrobe will thank you!
So the budget for your big day doesn't allow for an extravagant gown? No problem! Fantastic wedding dresses can be found at any cost, without skimping on style. Whether you are looking for something around $100, or you have a little extra wiggle room, all these dresses fall under the $1,000 mark. So go ahead and grab that fairytale tulle gown of your dreams for the ceremony AND that elegant and simple satin slip dress for the reception after-party, without an ounce of buyer's remorse from designer price tags.