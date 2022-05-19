Kim Peiffer

For a few minutes, as models strut down the runway in the season’s most glamorous creations, a fashion show becomes a scene of breathtaking perfection. But those who call Fashion Week work will tell you that the lead-up and aftermath can be chaotic, mundane, and downright absurd. We’ve asked industry pros, from a front-row photographer to a fashion house intern, exactly what the week is like for them. Here, celebrity hair stylist Frank Rizzieri of Fourteen Jay Salon details a day in his life during NYFW, where he created the hair looks backstage for the Tibi show. Come back all week for more insider perspectives.