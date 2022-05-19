Kim Peiffer
Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.
The third annual InStyle Awards kicked off Monday night in Los Angeles with plenty of star power, swoon-worthy fashion statements, and a return to the stunning Getty Center for another fabulous fête.  The evening, sponsored by Cadillac, Brahmin, Vince Camuto, Marc Jacobs Beauty, FIJI Water, Perrier-Jouët champagne, and hosted by InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, kicked off with a swanky cocktail hour where stars stopped to play by our glittery KiraKira+ Instagram booth. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato stopped each other to catch up and have a private moment before moving to dinner. Cindy Crawford showed off her sexy moves for the camera, and Elle Fanning twirled in her sparkly Versace dress. Inside the dinner, there was no shortage of entertainment and plenty of inspiring moments. Elle Fanning, Breakthrough Style Star, kicked off the ceremony with a speech during which she revealed that it was really Big Bird she has to thank for her style. Selena Gomez introduced Makeup Artist of the Year Award winner Hung Vanngo, who had the entire crowd in awe over his emotional speech about his rise to success. Meanwhile, Hairstylist of the Year Harry Josh kept his table of leading ladies entertained (Kate Bosworth, Ellen Pompeo, and Connie Britton were all swooning over their "mane" man…see what I did there?), while Crawford chatted up Britton about living the quiet country life. "I love it, I just hang out", she said of her low key family-centric lifestyle. Moments later, she got up and offered to grab drinks from the bar for everyone at her table. The night capped with a hysterical speech by the always hilarious (and equally stunning) Style Icon Award winner Cate Blanchett, who made a blanket statement to the boys out there, saying just because we as women dress up and look sexy, it "doesn't mean we want to f— you". Cate, we love you for that. As guests lingered after dinner and continued to drink Perrier-Jouët champagne, some dug into the decadent chocolate cake, and some went straight for the bar. The last stars to leave the party were Brie Larson and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who together had a dance party of their own right in front of the larger-than-life InStyle letters. Bottom line: it was an evening to remember. Scroll down to see the best photos of the night.
Third time's a charm, so they say, and inside tonight's third annual InStyle Awards, there was charm everywhere you looked. Tonight during an intimate dinner at the Getty Center, overlooking the Los Angeles skyline, InStyle presented the third annual InStyle Awards, honoring the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as those behind the scenes who make it all look so glam. Cate Blanchett, who will take home the Style Icon award tonight, stole the show in a red hot striped dress with a deep V-neckline. Zendaya graced the carpet in a beautiful ombré Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Couture ruffled dress with bright red shoes. The actress looked incredible in dangling earrings and an afro.  Stay tuned for more exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage straight from inside our celebrity-packed celebration, only on InStyle.
For a few minutes, as models strut down the runway in the season’s most glamorous creations, a fashion show becomes a scene of breathtaking perfection. But those who call Fashion Week work will tell you that the lead-up and aftermath can be chaotic, mundane, and downright absurd. We’ve asked industry pros, from a front-row photographer to a fashion house intern, exactly what the week is like for them. Here, celebrity hair stylist Frank Rizzieri of Fourteen Jay Salon details a day in his life during NYFW, where he created the hair looks backstage for the Tibi show. Come back all week for more insider perspectives.
