Just as we near the peak of summer ( yay, summertime fun! But also yikes, summertime heat), we can’t help but to keep a list of all the tried-and-true summer products we swear by. And by that, we mean the stuff that never fails, the repeat items we stock up on every summer, and the products we cannot live without for a single day of the sunny season (or at least, like, our quality of life would be stunted without them). We went around the office and asked what InStyle editors deem a summer must-have. From a luxurious (and yet hyper-affordable) self-tan towelette to an SPF-infused day cream, shop the under-$100 summer buys InStyle editors can’t get enough of. VIDEO: DIY: Frozen Watermelon Pops
To those who say small busts aren’t sexy: bye. The year is 2018 and ain’t nobody got time for that kind of thinking. It shouldn’t need to be said, but here it is: small busts can be just as sexy as large busts (side note: we found lingerie for you, too). The trick is ditching any preconceived notions that you must wear a push-up (but if that’s your look, then more power to you). Think decadent lace, sultry satin, seductive mesh. It’s all about the textures when it comes to dressing up small busts—and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, what better time to play dress-up? From floaty chemises to peek-a-boo bras, here are 12 sexy options for embracing your small cup size. Shop our 12 favorites below.
Season after season, Paris Fashion Week presents itself as a week-long parade of jaw-dropping fashion—and this season's metallic-heavy and trench coat-obsessed #PFW was no different (ICYMI, we've got the low-down on how it's been so far). From platform Crocs to models actually making biker shorts and tailored jackets a thing—clearly, crazy ish is going down in Paris. But that's just the runway. Who knows what kind of wild stuff happens backstage? Answer: Award-winning photographer Kevin Tachman does, and he's even got the pics to prove it. From models literally sprinting to up close and personal shots of intricately made designer garb, scroll through to see backstage photos from Paris Fashion Week.
Ah, Fashion Month. Aka that semi-annual month-long fashion and celebrity extravaganza that allows designers to show off their latest masterpieces, street style stars to get paparazzi'd, and Leslie Jones to freak out over said masterpieces. Fashun, we think, is a fine thing to do. This Spring 2018 season saw a plethora of disco cowboys strutting down the runway, actually groundbreaking florals, and feathers galore. Now add to that extra poofy gowns that could challenge even your fluffiest duvet, or literal clouds for that matter. Below, see all the fluffiest, poofiest, XXL-est gowns to have walked this season’s fashion week runways.
Sure, Fashion Week exists for a reason (that reason being to let us fashion folk in on what designers have up their sleeves for the next season), but when it comes to major trends dominating the market (and subsequently your Instagram feed), y’all are the ones with the definitive say. After all, rubberized slingback shoes with allover punch hole detailing wouldn’t have catapulted to household fame if people just stopped buying them (Crocs, we’re talking about Crocs). So, that leaves us with this question: What do the people want now? Thanks to search data gathered by shopping hub Polyvore, we’ve got the low-down on what fall fashion trends people just won’t stop searching for. From plaid skirts to—yes—fanny packs (thanks Kendall), scroll through to shop this fall’s biggest trends.