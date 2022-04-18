Kelsey Lentz

Kelsey is an Assistant Commerce Editor for InStyle.com and People.com where she covers all things beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. She has nearly four years of experience writing, producing, and editing lifestyle content for digital publications.



* She first joined Dotdash Meredith as an Editorial Commerce producer for MyDomaine and The Spruce in October 2020.

* She earned a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism from the Pennsylvania State University.

* Her work has appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, TV Insider, Nicki Swift, MyDomaine, and Brides.



Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Kelsey was a freelance entertainment writer for Nicki Swift as well as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter and TV Guide Magazine. In October 2020, she joined the commerce team at Dotdash Meredith as an Editorial Commerce Producer where she produced, wrote, and edited home-related commerce content for MyDomaine and The Spruce. She then transitioned to the beauty and style team as an Assistant Editor for InStyle and People.