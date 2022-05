Kelsey Glein

Believe or not, even the biggest celebrities have had an awkward phase. The proof? High school yearbook photos. Before she was an Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence was a young, lip-gloss wearing teen in Kentucky. And Justin Bieber didn't achieve his status as a heartthrob until a few years after that hilarious eighth grade yearbook photo was taken. From triple threat Jennifer Lopez's 1987 portrait, taken during her time at Preston High School in the Bronx, to Tom Cruise's dapper senior picture, shot at Glen Ridge High School in 1980, we love these stars' throwback looks. Even better? The snap of Beyoncé as a freshman in 1996—her side part is peak high school. Click through our gallery to see the hilarious photos of your favorite stars before they became famous. Some of them are almost unrecognizable—and some haven't changed one bit.