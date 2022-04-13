Kelly Holechek

Skip to content
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Kelly Holechek
Kelly Holechek
Kelly Holechek
Cheryl Burke
Behind the Scenes Exclusive: A Preview of Cheryl Burke's Line for imPRESS nails
Article
120712-hair-accessories-340.jpg
Must-Have Holiday Hair Accessories
Article
Ciate-manicure
Plan Your Party Manicure: New Year’s, Holidays, and Even Tonight!
Article
120612-gold-eye-liner-300.jpg
Would You Wear Gold Eyeliner? Vote Here!
Article
beauty-gift-guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Best of Beauty
Article
120712-emerald-beauty-lead-340.jpg
Pantone's Color of The Year: Emerald Beauty Picks
Article
120612-leslie-mann-eye-shadow-340.jpg
Perfect Match: Makeup to Wear With Gemstones
Article
120612-easy-eye-shadow-340.jpg
How to Achieve the Perfect Glittering Peepers
Article
Anne-Hathaway-pixie
Anne Hathaway's Pixie is the Most Requested Crop in Boston
Article
120612-leslie-mann-eye-shadow-340.jpg
Perfect Match: Makeup to Wear With Gemstones
Article
120612-easy-eye-shadow-340.jpg
How to Achieve the Perfect Glittering Peepers
Article
Anne-Hathaway-pixie
Anne Hathaway's Pixie is the Most Requested Crop in Boston
Article
113012-gel-manicures-lead-623.jpg
Try Now: At-Home Gel Manicure Systems
Article
cozy-candle-round-up
Cozy Candles: A Roundup of Our Favorites
Article
Ashley-Greene-Hair-Try-On
Ashley Greene's Hairstyles: Your Most Tried-On Look of the Week!
Article
holiday-cards
Shopping for Holiday Cards? See Our Favorites!
Article
111912-ama-beauty-lead-340.jpg
American Music Awards 2012: Hair and Makeup Details
Article
at-home-keratin
At-Home Keratin Treatments for Smooth Hair
Article
Connie-Britton-Hair
Connie Britton's Cascading Curls Were This Week's Top Try-On
Article
Sunday-Night-Facials
Sunday Night Pampering Idea: Try a Moisturizing Mask
Article
Picture-Perfect-Kate-Bosworth
Take Perfect Photos This Weekend!
Article
Dior-Gold-Tattoo
Dior's 24-Karat Temporary Tattoos
Article
Dita-Von-Teese
Dita Von Teese Announces Second Fragrance!
Article
julianne-hough-kate-bosworth
Dark Lips We Love: Julianne Hough, Kate Bosworth and More!
Article
Elisabeth Moss Brunette
Elisabeth Moss: Back to Brunette!
Article
Cate Blanchett and Emma Watson
Cate Blanchett and Emma Watson: The French Twist at Any Age
Article
Kardashian OPI
Kardashian Kolor Holiday Nail Polish Revealed
Article
Katy Perry Nail Art
Katy Perry's Halloween Manicure
Article
Kelly Holechek
