Kelli Acciardo

It’s not all about the dress. OK, it totally is, but you still want to look your best for the tons of other bridal occasions you need to attend. Whether you're headed to your bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, or honeymoon, we have the perfect outfit for every wedding event—and it's all thanks to some of our fave celebrities like Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid. Let these A-list ladies show you how it's done! RELATED: Celebrities Who Didn't Wear White on Their Wedding Day
Advertisement
To avoid every possible day of disaster, do NOT leave home without these 10 products.
Pool parties are fun. Sunburns are not. So we turned to the top derms and makeup artists in the biz to tell us how to prevent and treat the most common summer beauty faux pas. From sunburn to dry skin, this is your go-to guide to what you need in your bag.
Looking for the perfect smoky eye inspo for your upcoming wedding? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Scroll down for eight seriously stunning celebrity makeup looks that aren't your average smokeshow. RELATED: Amazing Wedding Updos from Every Angle