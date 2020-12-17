Katie Donbavand
The Best BTS Gifts That Will Make Any K-Pop Fan Swoon
Since Jungkook is too hard to gift wrap, here are our other favorite Bangtan presents.
It’s Kim Seokjin in a Tuxedo, Don’t Forget to Breathe
Happy Birthday, Grammy-Nominated #1 Billboard Singer Jin!
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Got the Beauty Job Her Fans Have Been Waiting For
Blackpink in your makeup kit! 
The New Blackpink Documentary Proves It's Time for a Cultural Reset
Let’s kill this stereotype!
5 Signature Park Jimin Fashion Moves That Make Us Soft
Hey Jimin, you nice. Keep going!
Thank You, Kim Namjoon, for Inventing Suits
Alexa, play “Whatta Man."
Your (Exhaustive) Guide to Everything BTS Is About to Drop
Between "Dynamite," the VMAs, Tiny Tan, and BTS in the SOOP, the group is here to save our 2020.
The 16 Best Food Subscription Boxes (That Make Awesome Last-Minute Gifts)
Meet your gift list savior: the foodie subscription box. These boxes are as close to magic as you can get. Firstly, food subscription boxes are the definition of a one-size-fits-all gift—they are total crowd-pleasers. Your cool friend who has everything, your long-distant aunt, your go-to couple friends, the neighbors who always check in on your cat when you're on vacation—all of those hard-to-buy-for people would love a box full of gourmet goodies delivered to their door. Secondly, they are the perfect last minute gift since they don't seem like a last minute gift. Even if you order the food subscription box the day before your holiday party, the lucky giftee still has to wait until January for the first monthly shipment to kick in (how very thoughtful and sneaky of you!).  PHOTOS: We Found Gifts for EVERYONE on Your List Read on to see our favorite food subscription boxes available right now. As you shop and polish off your gift list, we dare you not to get one for yourself, too! RELATED VIDEO: Victoria's Secret Models Reveal Their Post-Show Splurges
Kitchen Essentials to Gift This Holiday Season
Slice, dice, brew, and bake! Their kitchens really deserve these ah-mazing cooking gifts, gadgets, and essentials.
20 Celebrity Bridesmaids and the Dresses They Wore Down the Aisle
Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue may be the traditional bridal good luck charms— but a few extra-lucky brides have also walked down the aisle with something VIP. PHOTOS: 100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments That's right: Some brides get to party down at the bachelorette bash with Lauren Conrad, or get Lady Gaga to swap out her couture for a standard-issue (but very pretty) bridesmaid gown. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna, stood as bridesmaids for their assistants while others, such as Lena Dunham and Gaga, supported their childhood besties on their Big Day. Read on to see which stars said, "I do," to bridesmaid duty.  PHOTOS: Go Naked with These Gorgeous Unfrosted Wedding Cakes
15 Gym Bags That Work as Hard as You Do
Werq out while you work out.
16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin
We're in the home stretch of winter. The holidays have come and gone, and the low temps plus cranked-up thermostats mean it's open season for chapped lips and parched skin. Enter: the humidifier. The handy device can help cure the dry spots, dullness, and irritation that are hallmarks of dehydrated skin by adding a dose of much-needed moisture to the air. They're especially important to soothing eczema-prone skin and restoring super-dry sinuses. For all the good they do, humidifiers get a bad rap for being pragmatic (translation: ugly) appliances. Fit to serve, but best tucked away behind a plant or bookshelf, out of sight. To buck that notion, we rounded up 16 beautiful humidifiers that will help remedy your dry skin problems and look chic enough to display proudly in your home.
PSA: There's an All-Natural Cleaner to Scrub Every. Single. Inch. of Your House
We're living in a golden age of eco-friendly cleaners right now. Seriously! We're hitting that (all-natural) sweet spot where technology is catching up to meet the consumer demands for green cleaning. Instead of having to choose between harsh, chemical laden, bad-for-the-planet cleaners or all-natural products that only kinda sorta work, there's a plethora of guilt-free, pro-green cleansers that will scrub every inch of your home—yes, even your toilet.  To help you take the green clean plunge, we rounded up 12 of our favorite hard-on-grime, easy-on-the-planet cleaners. 
6 BBQ Sauces Your Super Bowl Party Desperately Needs
Because the only thing more American than football is BBQ sauce.
Game On: 18 Things Your Super Bowl Party Needs
Make Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LIT.
This Is the Secret to an Instant Bathroom Makeover
Change your shower curtain, change your life!
13 Genius Cooking Gadgets That Will Save You a Ton of Time in the Kitchen
Cooking is all well and good—until it's 8 p.m. on a Wednesday night and you're simultaneously starving and hustling to mince and braise while your stomach growls louder than a freight train. In those moments, any tool that will shave minutes off dinner's estimated time of arrival is basically some Dumbledore-level magic. Short-on-patience chefs, take note: Magic is real, at least when it comes to kitchenware. These handy gadgets have the power to help you summon a meal more quickly than you could ever imagine. Here, 13 time-saving tools that will save dinner—and your sanity. 
7 Healthy Mocktails That Will Keep Your New Year's Resolutions on Track
Buh-bye, hangovers.
23 Reasons We Won't Be Getting Out of Bed for the Rest of Winter
Because the another Polar Vortex year means staying in is the new going out.
7 Chic Suitcases Worth Splurging on for Your Next Vacation
Because "living your best life" includes owning a suitcase you can be proud of.
10 New Year's Eve Trips That Will Blow Your Mind (Not Your Budget)
We're almost there, you guys: 2016, aka the year we all died inside, is almost over. New Year's Eve is a few weeks away and, since the end is in sight, it's time to do something absolutely epic to celebrate (after all, we survived it! Almost!). This New Year's Eve, round up your squad and book a FOMO-inducing, bucket list-ticking vacation to celebrate the end of this exhausting year. Don't let 2016 end with a whimper. It deserves to go out in a Champagne-soaked, laugh-until-your-cheeks-hurt, best-vacation-ever BANG.
7 President-Approved Cocktails to Get You Through This Election
Ale to the Chief!
Bachelor Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have Finally Moved in—Tour Their Denver Love Nest
The world watched Ben Higgins fall head-over-heels in love with Lauren Bushnell on the latest installment of The Bachelor. Now, after all the rose ceremonies, helicopter rides, hot tub make out sessions, and (so many) Champagne toasts, the couple is facing their biggest challenge yet: co-habitating. To no one's surprise, Ben and Lauren navigated the tricky moving-in-together milestone as adorably as they did slow dancing in formal wear. "It's really the little things [that I love the most now]," Lauren explains of their quality time away from the cameras to Joss & Main. "Grocery shopping, cooking, watching movies, getting takeout and just enjoying our home together, those are the things we waited so long for. Now that we are able to do those on a regular basis, it’s been really nice." In order to turn Ben's—ahem—bachelor pad into a love nest, Lauren enlisted the help of Joss & Main Style Director Donna Garlough. “Working with Lauren to re-imagine her home with Ben was an absolute delight," Garlough said. "She’s passionate about design and décor, and she brought a lot of her own ideas to the table. At the same time, she was open to new suggestions about what could work in her space." The results? A cozy-chic, romantic space that blends masculine and feminine seamlessly. "I think that’s a perfect reflection of Ben and Lauren’s life together in Denver, and how they work together as a couple," said Garlough. Ever the realist, Ben knew to let Lauren take the decorating reigns. "When it came to this project, I did try to stay out of it," he claims. "She’s moving into this house, and I wanted her to feel like this is home." Everyone all together now: Awwwwww! Read on to see Ben and Lauren's new love nest and—great news!—if you love the space enough to give it your final rose (sorry, I couldn't resist), Joss & Main is one step ahead of you. They've curated a sale inspired by Ben & Lauren's too-cute-for-words home. Shop on, Bachelor Nation!
Celebrate International Bacon Day with These 7 Bacon-Loaded Recipes
Halloween, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and even Christmas pale in comparison to one delicious holiday: International Bacon Day, which unofficially takes place the Saturday before Labor Day. It's a day of literally bringing home the bacon—perhaps the most mouth-watering, drool-worthy, salty-savory ambrosial food ever. How good is bacon? Bacon is so delicious that wrapping it around another food automatically makes the sum better. Truly! Bacon-wrapped anything is practically a mathematical equation that never fails: boring food + bacon = clean plates across the table. PHOTOS: 9 S'mores Recipes to Make That Skip The Campfire To celebrate International Bacon Day, we found 7 incredible bacon wrapped appetizers that you're going to want to try immediately. And why not? Bacon Day is a day of extravagance. Gather your loved ones near and start frying. 
Is This the Best Burger in the World?
Is it possible to have a crush on a burger? #AskingForAFriend
