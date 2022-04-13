Half of the fun of going out is getting ready, right? Even more so when you're InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield Brown—who happens to have the most coveted street style on Instagram and an endless options of gowns and accessories—and you're headed to the Golden Globes. She documented her entire journey for us, from her chic airport look to her red carpet ready skincare routine and the final dress she chose to strut down the red carpet. [brightcove:5275840139001 player_1]