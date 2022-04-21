Julia Marzovilla

Julia is a shopping and e-commerce writer covering all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. She began writing for InStyle in 2020, and has contributed over 200 shopping and beauty stories to several leading publications. Previously, the New York City native was the Trending Fashion and News Writer at StyleCaster, where she wrote about current trends and covered breaking fashion and beauty news. She has also worked on the social team at brands like Calvin Klein. Julia has contributed shopping and celebrity-related style stories to sites like NYLON, Fashionista, Marie Claire, The Zoe Report, Bustle, InStyle, and Who What Wear on a freelance basis. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University.