Julia Malacoff

Julia Malacoff is a freelance editor and writer based in London who covers all things health and wellness. She's a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, and when she's not writing, there's a good chance she walking her two cocker spaniels.

All Julia Malacoff

Twitter Loved Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's Grammys Performance

Twitter Loved Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's Grammys Performance

Beyoncé Just Made History With the Most Grammy Wins of All Time

Beyoncé Just Made History With the Most Grammy Wins of All Time

The Grammy Performers Rooting Each Other On Is So Sweet and Twitter Can't Get Enough

The Grammys Performers Rooting Each Other On Is So Sweet and Twitter Can't Get Enough

Taylor Swift Thanked Blake Lively and Her Kids at the Grammys

Taylor Swift Thanked Blake Lively and Her Kids at the Grammys

Dua Lipa Wore a Completely See-Through Dress to the Grammys

Dua Lipa's Completely See-Through Butterfly Dress Was an Ode to Grammy-Winning Pop Icons

Harry Styles Wore a Mile-Long Muppet Scarf at the Grammys

Harry Styles Wore a Mile-Long Muppet Scarf at the Grammys

Yes, Lizzo Had a Full Diana Ross Moment at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Yes, Lizzo Had a Full Diana Ross Moment at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Noah Cyrus Had a Gravity Defying Moment at the Grammys

Noah Cyrus Had a Gravity Defying Moment at the Grammys

Everything BTS Has Ever Worn to the Grammys

Everything BTS Has Ever Worn to the Grammys

Blue Ivy Carter Is Officially a Grammy Award Winner

Blue Ivy Carter Is Officially a Grammy Award Winner

The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez Responds to A-Rod Breakup Rumors with Help from Saweetie

Jennifer Lopez Responds to A-Rod Breakup Rumors with Help from Saweetie

Kate Middleton Paid a Private Visit to Murder Victim Sarah Everard's Memorial

Kate Middleton Paid a Private Visit to Murder Victim Sarah Everard's Memorial

Alex Rodriguez Confirmed He's "Not Single" Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Reports

Alex Rodriguez Confirmed He's "Not Single" Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Reports

George, Charlotte, and Louis Celebrate U.K. Mother's Day with Homemade Cards for "Granny" Princess Diana

George, Charlotte, and Louis Celebrate U.K. Mother's Day with Homemade Cards for "Granny" Princess Diana

This $24 Moisturizer Makes Fine Lines, Large Pores, and Dark Circles ‘Disappear in Days’

This $24 Moisturizer Makes Fine Lines, Large Pores, and Dark Circles ‘Disappear in Days’

Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Self-Tanner Makes Them Look Like ‘Bronzed Goddesses’

Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Self-Tanner Makes Them Look Like ‘Bronzed Goddesses’

Courteney Cox’s 11-Cent Secret to Shine Control Is Also an Amazon Favorite

Courteney Cox’s 11-Cent Secret to Shine Control Is Also an Amazon Favorite

People Are Honoring Breonna Taylor One Year After Her Murder

People Are Honoring Breonna Taylor One Year After Her Murder

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Instagram Official — Again

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Instagram Official — Again

Chrissy Teigen Took a Zoom Meeting from Her Hospital Bed

Chrissy Teigen Took a Zoom Meeting from Her Hospital Bed

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal They're Still Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal They're Still Together

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Face Mask Always Sells Out, but It’s Finally Back and on Sale

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Face Mask Always Sells Out, but It’s Finally Back and on Sale

I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying for Spring

I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying for Spring

Even Estheticians Approve of These $7 Silicone Facial Cleansing Brushes on Amazon

Even Estheticians Approve of These $7 Silicone Facial Cleansing Brushes on Amazon

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com