Josephine Cusumano

If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
TV Shows
Movies
Music
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well, Well, Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
President Joe Biden
Dr. Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Women in Politics
Women's Movements
Moms
Equal Pay
Badass Women
Career
Charity
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
See All Pop Culture
17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today
17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today
From plaid skirts to slip dresses, we're ready to copy it all.
TV Shows
Movies
Books
Music
Social Media
About InStyle
Josephine Cusumano
Josephine Cusumano
Josephine Cusumano
TK
Happy Birthday, Emma Stone! Relive Her Best Red Carpet Looks
Video
TK
See Birthday Girl Carrie Underwood's Most Lovable Mommy Snaps
Article
Felicity Jones LEAD
Happy Birthday, Felicity Jones! See Her Best Red Carpet Looks
Article
Usher Birthday
11 of Birthday Boy Usher's Best Throwback Photos
Article
Emily Deschanel and Zooey Deschanel
9 of Birthday Girl Emily Deschanel's Sweetest Moments with Sister Zooey
Article
Adele
It's Adele's 28th Birthday! See Her Best Instagram Moments to Date
Article
2016
Christina Hendricks Turns 41! Relive Her Best Beauty Moments
Article
Emma Thompson
It's Emma Thompson's Birthday! Read Her Most Inspiring (and Funniest) Quotes
Article
Marc Jacobs Turns 53!
9 Times Birthday Boy Marc Jacobs and His Pup Were the Cutest
Article
2016
Christina Hendricks Turns 41! Relive Her Best Beauty Moments
Article
Emma Thompson
It's Emma Thompson's Birthday! Read Her Most Inspiring (and Funniest) Quotes
Article
Marc Jacobs Turns 53!
9 Times Birthday Boy Marc Jacobs and His Pup Were the Cutest
Article
Robin Wright Turns 50!
Robin Wright Is 50! Relive Her Best Red Carpet Moments
Article
Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
7 Times Pharrell Williams and His Wife Helen Lasichanh Served Up #RelationshipGoals
Article
Lily James Turns 27!
5 Reasons Birthday Girl Lily James Is Our Next Fashion Obsession
Article
Actress Jessica Biel attends the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards 2016 at Chateau Marmont on January 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Biel Is 34! Here Are 5 Reasons She's One of Our Favorite Hollywood Moms
Article
Farrah Fawcett
Honoring the Late Farrah Fawcett on Her 69th Birthday—A Look Back at Her Life in Photos
Article
Lauren Conrad
Happy 30th Birthday, Lauren Conrad! See 11 of Her Most Charming Instagram Photos
Article
Justin Timberlake
It's Justin Timberlake's 35th Birthday! See the New Dad's Most Memorable Moments from the Past Year
Article
Christian Bale Birthday
Christian Bale Turns 42! From Child Star to Oscar-Winner, See His Handsome Transformation
Article
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
21 of Birthday Boy Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Most Adorable Couple Moments
Article
Katie Holmes
9 of Birthday Girl Katie Holmes's Most Endearing Throwback Photos
Article
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Turns 27! See 11 of Her Boho-Inspired Instagram Snaps
Article
Ben Stiller
Get Your Blue Steel Look Ready: Ben Stiller Turns 50!
Article
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart Turns 53! Look Back at His Best Daily Show Fashion Moments
Article
Rita Ora Birthday Tout
Rita Ora Turns 25! Celebrate with Her Boldest Red Carpet Looks Ever
Article
Christian Siriano Birthday
Celebrate Christian Siriano's 30th Birthday with 9 of His Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps
Article
Lily Aldridge - Birthday
Lily Aldridge Turns 30! See 9 of Her Family Moments That'll Make You Go "Aw"
Article
Josephine Cusumano
