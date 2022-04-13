Joanna Bober
Editor-Tested: How I Found the Perfect Colors for My N.Y.C. Apartment
As a design writer, I seek out, explore, record—and, in some extreme cases, pledge to memory—the most transcendent fabrics, tiles, and furniture that I encounter in my travels through showrooms and private homes. They are all fodder for a story or photo shoot. Most recently, however, I’ve embarked on a renovation of my West Village apartment where I live with my husband and our 2-year-old daughter. We had the great fortune (and N.Y.C. fantasy-come-true) of buying the one-bedroom place next door and breaking down a wall. It’s a gut renovation, and I’ve re-imagined every aspect of the space, from the floor colors to the kitchen and bathrooms. Along the way, I’ve been able to incorporate my all-time favorite finds and resources, and the newest and most tantalizing products and designs. Follow along with me as I describe the ins-and-outs of our renovation and the aesthetic decisions that I’ve made along with the way. Happy reading!
In Gwyneth Paltrow's household, a festive, lady-centric gathering is not just a May occasion. "One of the biggest surprise blessings in my life has been my school-mom friends—I don't need much of an incentive to get those mothers and daughters together," says the actress and lifestyle connoisseur. Paltrow's informal approach to entertaining reflects her travels (Provençale socca pancakes piled high with delicious vegetables, anyone?) along with a healthy dash of silliness (a place-card game with pictures of baby animals, described below, is "a fun and immediate icebreaker"). In the end, her philosophy for a successful party brims with warmth and elegance. "I like to balance some old-school proper vibes with a lot of relaxed casualness," she concludes. Adopt her easygoing yet memorable formula, plucked from the pages of her new cookbook It's All Easy ($20; amazon.com), for your own Mother's Day fête (May 8!).
Joanna Bober is InStyle's lifestyle director. Follow her on Instagram.
Online cards only get more beautiful every year. The choices have multiplied exponentially, making it somewhat dizzying to make a selection. So we took it upon ourselves to curate a handful that looked especially fab so you don’t have to scroll through the endless possibilities—just the ones that are InStyle-editor approved.
