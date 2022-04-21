Jessica Mahgerefteh

Jessica joined the InStyle team in 2022 as a Commerce Editorial Director where she helps lead the site's evergreen commerce strategy. She has over seven years of experience writing, editing, and publishing beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content for various digital publications.



Before joining the InStyle team at Dotdash Meredith, Jessica oversaw commerce content, projects, and initiatives at Byrdie and Brides with a strong focus on fashion and beauty. Prior to that, Jessica was the senior editor of L'Oreal's Skincare.com, where she learned everything there is to know about beauty products and ingredients, trends, and finessing a skincare routine. Her career in digital media spans over seven years, starting immediately after earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and sociology from New York University. She currently resides in New Jersey, but she was born and raised in New York which will always feel like home.