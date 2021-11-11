Jessica Leigh Mattern

Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
25 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts She'll Actually Want
Gallery
These stylish options are all available on Amazon.
These Are Amazon's 5 Most Popular Sweater Dresses Under $40
These cozy and comfy dresses are perfect for fall.
This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Racked Up 23,000-Person Waitlists for These Two Necklaces—and They're Back in Stock
They’re going for as little as $48 right now.
This Oprah-Loved Top Reminds Me of a Nancy Meyers Movie — and I Can't Stop Wearing It
Dressing like a Meyers’ leading lady is helping me cope with 2020.
This Mandy Moore-Approved Lightweight BareMinerals Foundation Gave My Skin a Pandemic Glow-Up
My eczema and acne cleared up since I started using this.
I’ve Been Wearing This Celeb-Loved Facial Sunscreen for 4 Months Now — and I’m Never Going Back
This game-changer is loved by 2,900+ Amazon reviewers, dermatologists, and celebs like Drew Barrymore and Mindy Kaling.
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandals Are on Major Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Grab a pair just in time for summer.
It’s Official: These Are Sephora’s 5 Most Popular Eyelash Serums
And they’re all on sale for a limited time!
Spanx Just Launched a Massive 50% Off Sale, But Only for One Day
Including its celeb-approved Bra-llelujah Bra.
Amazon Just Launched a Ton of Presidents Day Deals — Including Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers
This is the only sale you need to shop this weekend.
Dyson’s Wildly Popular Supersonic Hair Dryer Is on Sale, But You'll Have to Hurry
This is going to sell out fast.
Amazon Just Launched a Ton of New Year Deals — Including Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian’s Go-To Skincare Oil
Celeb-loved leggings and the viral Amazon coat from Orolay are on sale, too.
I Shop Amazon for a Living and These Are the Beauty Products I Can’t Stop Buying
Including my favorite dry shampoo of all time.
This $12 Ice Roller Helps De-Puff and Soothe Skin, According to Amazon Reviewers
Move over jade rollers.
The Orolay Coat Took Over America Last Year — Here Are 10 Jackets From Amazon That Could Be Next
Women everywhere are obsessed with this affordable winter jacket — but it’s not the only one.
The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products on Amazon, According to an NYC Dermatologist
If you’re overwhelmed by the massive amount of skincare products out there, use this derm’s simplified shopping list.
Amazon Just Revealed 24 of Its “Customer Favorite” Makeup Palettes — and They’re All Under $60
You can’t go wrong with any of these.
The Wildly Comfortable, Celeb-Loved Bra That's Ruined All Other Bras For Me
Spanx’s “Bra-llelujah” bra has one special feature that makes is super comfortable.
There Are Tons of Skincare Deals Buried in Amazon’s Prime Day Sales — Including Anti-Aging Skincare Up to 46% Off
Amazon Prime Day may just be the best skincare sale of the year.
The 7 Most Popular Anti-Aging Products on Amazon May Surprise You
These "holy grail" creams each cost less than $25.
You Can Get Levi’s Jeans for Up to 50% Off on Amazon Today Only
Snag yourself a new pair of jeans for just $32.
Amazon Just Revealed Its Most Popular Lipsticks — and They’re All Under $7
These top-notch lipsticks are all Prime-eligible and come with rave reviews.
Amazon Just Revealed Its Most Popular Facial Cleansers Right Now — and They’ll Definitely Surprise You
Save your money for high-end serums and creams by stocking up on these under-$15 face washes, makeup removing wipes, and gentle cleansers.
Amazon’s Memorial Day Beauty Deals Will Save You Up to 70% on Best-Selling Skincare
Just think of these Memorial Day sales on beauty, skincare, and makeup as the perfect excuse to pamper yourself — and save a ton while you’re at it.
This Retailer Has So Many Hidden Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Including Pairs for Just $80
This shopping secret will save you a ton on Ray-Ban sunglasses.
