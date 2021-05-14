Jessi Gold, MD MS

Jessi Gold, MD MS writes about the intersection of mental health and popular culture for InStyle.com. She is an Assistant Professor and the Director of Wellness, Engagement, and Outreach in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (B.A. and M.S. in Anthropology), The Yale School of Medicine (M.D.), and Stanford University (Psychiatry Residency). She clinically sees college students and healthcare workers but spends her weekends watching Bravo.

All Jessi Gold, MD MS

Ashley Olsen Wore the $760 Version of the Comfortable Sandal Replacing Birkenstocks

The Must-See Moment From MTV's TV & Movie Awards? Bling Empire's Christine Chiu's Dress

Kendall Jenner's Cute Matching Tennis Skirt Set Is Somehow Still in Stock

Kamala Harris Shared a Sweet Message for Ella Emhoff's Graduation

The Royal Family Is Reportedly "Distressed" Over Prince Harry Comparing Royal Life to a Zoo

Emma Stone Has More than 45 Costumes in Cruella

I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Red Lipstick Is Unlike Any I’ve Ever Tried

Courtney Love Slammed Lily James and the Upcoming Pamela Anderson TV Show

Why This Harvard Researcher Thinks We "Don't Have To" Age

Natalia Bryant Wore Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Jacket At His Induction This Weekend

Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

Elizabeth Olsen Debuted Dark Hair and Curtain Bangs At the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

Halle Berry Packed on the PDA with Boyfriend Van Hunt in a Pantless Photo

Jennifer Lopez Just Teased New Music Is on the Way

Irina Shayk Paired Her Barbie Pink Suit with an Unexpected Shoe

I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying This Month

This Upper Lip Treatment Eliminates Fine Lines and Makes Lipstick Stay Where It Belongs 

Everything to Buy From Target’s Designer Dress Collection Before It Sells Out

Supermodels Call This Skincare “Unicorn” the Most Important Thing They Use

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Asked a Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico

Olivia Munn Emailed John Mulaney Years Before They Dated, and He Never Wrote Back

Twitter Is Convinced Jeopardy! Predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion

Sophie Turner Wore a Sheer Top with the Deepest V-Neck for Date Night with Joe Jonas

Coach Turned Its TikTok-Famous Pillow Bag Into a Pair of Squishy Slides — And They’re on Amazon

