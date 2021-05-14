Jessi Gold, MD MS
Jessi Gold, MD MS writes about the intersection of mental health and popular culture for InStyle.com. She is an Assistant Professor and the Director of Wellness, Engagement, and Outreach in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (B.A. and M.S. in Anthropology), The Yale School of Medicine (M.D.), and Stanford University (Psychiatry Residency). She clinically sees college students and healthcare workers but spends her weekends watching Bravo.