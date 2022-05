Jesse Sposato

Jesse Sposato (she/her) is a journalist, essayist, and editor living in the Catskills. She particularly likes to write and edit stories about social issues, feminism, health and wellness, culture, friendship, and grief. Jesse is currently the deputy editor of client projects at Narratively; she is also working on a grief memoir and a collection of essays about coming of age in the suburbs. Her writing has appeared in Shondaland, HuffPost, Refinery29, and Healthline, among many others.