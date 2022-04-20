Jess Sims

Jess is a freelance fashion, health, and culture writer. Her work mainly centers on the lived experiences of marginalized bodies, and she's been lucky to work with great editors who let her explore fatphobia, ableism, racism in fashion and health. She believes everyone has a story, but so often people are left out because they don't fit the look or narrative that traditional media has promoted. Her goal is to change that; she wants to tell stories about everyone. Jess' work has been featured in Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Stylecaster, Health Magazine, and many others.
5 Plus Size Activewear Brands That Are Truly Size-Inclusive
Article
Because if we're being honest, going up to a size 18/20 just ain't cutting it.
When Do Fat People Get Gender-Neutral Fashion?
Article
Here are some working theories about why we don’t see more inclusive clothing in plus sizes (hint: fatphobia).
