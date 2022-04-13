Skip to content
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
Jenny Berg
Jenny Berg
Jenny Berg
Demi Lovato
OMG! Demi Lovato is Dropping a New Album Too
Video
Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos
M&M's New Flavor Would Make Cookie Monster Go Beserk
Video
TK
Zendaya Reveals The "Magic Step" In Her Four-Minute Makeup Routine
Video
tk
The Suits Season Finale Will Be a Pilot for This Character's Spinoff Show
Article
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Responds to the Tragic Death of Deadpool 2 Stunt Driver
Article
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Has Perfected the Steamy Swimsuit Pose
Video
Kendall Jenner Street Style
What Does the Service Industry Have Against Kendall Jenner, Anyway?
Video
Getty/ Alexander Tamargo
This 'Bachelorette' News Made Our Jaws Drop 15 Minutes Into the Finale
Video
Pat McGrath
This Pat McGrath Teaser Will Put You Into a Golden Trance
Video
Kendall Jenner Street Style
What Does the Service Industry Have Against Kendall Jenner, Anyway?
Video
Getty/ Alexander Tamargo
This 'Bachelorette' News Made Our Jaws Drop 15 Minutes Into the Finale
Video
Pat McGrath
This Pat McGrath Teaser Will Put You Into a Golden Trance
Video
TK
FYI: Amy Schumer's Dog Has a Teeny Raincoat
Video
TK
Justin Bieber Just Posted a Raw, Emotional Letter to His Fans
Video
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mom
Jennifer Garner's Mystery Date is Actually Ben Affleck's Mom
Video
TK
Dean Threw a Huge Fashion Curveball During 'Men Tell All'
Article
tk
Emily Ratajkowski is a Living #CurrentMood Meme in This Bikini
Article
TK
Alec Baldwin Reading 'Goodnight Moon' Will Give You The Sweetest Dreams
Video
TK
Jennifer Aniston Will Appear in a TV Show With America's (Other) Sweetheart
Video
tk
This Mini 'Titanic' Reunion is Every '90's Child's Dream
Video
Betsey Johnson Wedding - LEAD
Betsey Johnson's Mexican Villa is Available for Your Next Girls' Trip
Video
John Mayer Makeup Suggestions Lead
John Mayer Gave Justin Bieber Major Props For Canceling His Tour
Article
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez
J.Lo and A-Rod Hit the Gym on Her 48th Birthday
Video
Salma Hayek - Topless Selfie
Salma Hayek Just Showed Us Her Undergarments
Video
attends an Awardsline Screening For FOX's "The Last Man On Earth" at Landmark Theatre on June 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Predictably, January Jones Has Sicker Beach Style Than Anyone
Video
Jessica Alba - Daughters
Jessica Alba is Pregnant With Baby Number Three!
Video
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Has an Important Message About Female Friendship
Video
TK
Zendaya Is Reportedly Dating Her Super Hot Co-Star
Article
Jenny Berg
