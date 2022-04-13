Jennifer Spector of Zola

Jennifer Spector is the director of brand strategy and newlywed-at-large at Zola, the wedding registry that will do anything for love. Zola goes to great lengths to find the best brands, both known and unknown, and allows couples to register for gifts, experiences and funds. Zola develops technology that helps couples get more out of their registry,letting them personalize everything with their own notes and pictures, add gifts from any website, ship at their convenience, and digitally exchange gifts. Zola is a new type of registry, built for the modern, technology-savvy couple. All in the service of love.