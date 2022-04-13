Jennifer Merritt

14 Books InStyle Staffers Love to Read with Their Kids Gallery

Any parent can tell you that not all children's books are created equal. Any parent can also tell you that when a child chooses a favorite, you will get asked to read it again, and again, and again—and again. So consider yourself warned: When putting together your child's library, choose wisely. For your literary inspiration, check out InStyle editors' favorite kids' books that they don't mind reading to the moon and back. Note: This feature contains affiliate links, which means that if you purchase something, InStyle earns a commission. All recommendations, however, are independent opinions of InStyle staff.