Jennifer Merritt

With their on-demand glam squads and sprawling mansions, celebrities lead a life most of us can only dream of, but as it turns out, there is one area of common ground: parenting. Leading up to Mother’s Day, we asked celebrity moms to dish on the everyday ordinariness of life with kids, and their responses will surprise you—in that you’ll discover you have more in common with these famous moms than you first thought.
Any parent can tell you that not all children's books are created equal. Any parent can also tell you that when a child chooses a favorite, you will get asked to read it again, and again, and again—and again. So consider yourself warned: When putting together your child's library, choose wisely. For your literary inspiration, check out InStyle editors' favorite kids' books that they don't mind reading to the moon and back. Note: This feature contains affiliate links, which means that if you purchase something, InStyle earns a commission. All recommendations, however, are independent opinions of InStyle staff.