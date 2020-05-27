Jennifer Ferrise
Sophia Loren Says She Has Never Really Felt Like a Movie Star
Article
Returning to film for the first time in over a decade, the Hollywood legend proves she’s still a force to be reckoned with.
Euphoria Star Alexa Demie and '90s Icon Patricia Arquette Wax Poetic About Their Favorite Fashion Decade
Article
And the time Arquette rented a red carpet dress from Palace Costume.
The Women Who Showed Up
Article
With conviction, vision, humor, and guts, these women (and a token man) have given us comfort during COVID.
Goldie Hawn, Eternal Optimist
Article
The iconic actress on riding bikes with Kate Hudson, quarantine self-care, and spontaneous dance parties.
MSNBC Live Anchor Stephanie Ruhle on the Joys and Struggles of Working from Home
Article
"My sons, Harrison and Reese, who are 14 and 11, quickly became my audio techs, and my daughter, Drew, who is 7, became my hair and makeup person."
Lily James and Julia Schlaepfer Talk Quarantine Style and Blue Hair
Article
"I’ve just gone completely feral in quarantine," James, who stars in Rebecca, tells The Politician's Schlaepfer. "I think I’ve worn the same white dungarees every single day."
Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson Talk Their Best and Worst Beauty Moments Since the '90s
Article
Looking back on 20+ years of friendship — and all the haircuts they've had along the way.
Ruth Negga and Kelsey Asbille on the Dresses That Made Them Cry
Article
Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille talks shop with her ultimate fashion icon, Ruth Negga.
Stephen Colbert's Favorite Late Show Guest is His Dog
Article
While filming at home during quarantine, he found an able co-star in Benny, whom he describes as a "sexy beast."
Faith Hill Invited Kelsea Ballerini to Raid Her Closet
Article
See what happened when these two singers got together to talk shop, and shopping.
Debbie Harry and Bebe Rexha Bond Over, Well, Being Iconic Blondies
Article
Turns out, they've got a lot more in common than just their flaxen waves.
Gemma Chan’s Mom Had the Best Reaction to Her Keeping Cookies In Her Oscars Dress
Article
The actress — and admitted snack lover — spoke to InStyle about her red carpet looks, working with Meryl Streep, and being named Max Mara’s Face of the Future.
How SNL Star Heidi Gardner Went From Cutting Hair in L.A. to Cracking Jokes on TV
Article
"As crazy as things get at SNL, I felt ready for it because a Saturday at a busy salon is also complete insanity.”
Suzanne Somers Was Fired from Three's Company After Fighting for Equal Pay — and She Still Doesn't Regret a Thing
Article
The TV legend-turned-author opened up to InStyle about her career, her 27th book, and that birthday suit photo.
The One Item of Clothing Alexa Chung Says Is "Like a Comfort Blanket"
Article
The designer and style icon divulges her do-it-all item that also makes any outfit "secretly sexy."
Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny on Their Best Fashion Moments — and the Ones They'd Rather Forget
Article
These former co-stars bonded over fashion, and the rest is red carpet history.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Changing TV for the Better
Article
The first female co-anchors in Today’s 67-year history always have each other’s backs.
Isabella Rossellini and Anna Baryshnikov Share What They Learned About Style From Their Famous Families
Article
Dickinson actress Anna Baryshnikov talks shop with fashion icon (and family friend) Isabella Rossellini.
The 100 Most Memorable Fashion Moments of 2019
Gallery
A look back at the showstopping dresses, wild runway moments, and wonderfully weird trends that got us talking in 2019.
Julie Andrews Looks Back on 8 of Her Most Iconic Movie Costumes
Article
With a new memoir about her Hollywood years, Julie Andrews reflects on a life of playing dress-up.
Lisa Kudrow Kept Something From Monica and Rachel's Apartment on Friends
Article
25 years later, it’s one of her most prized possessions.
Zoey Deutch and her Former Vampire Academy Co-Star Lucy Fry Talk Fashion
Article
From the joy of floaty dresses to the revelation that "it's not cool to look miserable" — this is one Style Crush we want in on.
Kim Kardashian West on the Launch of SKIMS: "Shapewear Is Just My Reality"
Article
"I literally haven’t worn lingerie in so long because I’m just always in shapewear — I definitely wanted my line to be as sexy and cool-looking as it could possibly be," KKW tells InStyle ahead of her big launch.
Rachel Bilson says She’s 100 Percent Up for an O.C. Reboot
Article
Janelle Monáe and Marsai Martin Could Be the World’s Most Stylish Cousins
Article
Black-ish star Marsai Martin talks shop with her fashion icon (and cousin!) Janelle Monáe.
