Jennifer Ferrise

Returning to film for the first time in over a decade, the Hollywood legend proves she’s still a force to be reckoned with.
Euphoria Star Alexa Demie and '90s Icon Patricia Arquette Wax Poetic About Their Favorite Fashion Decade
And the time Arquette rented a red carpet dress from Palace Costume.
The Women Who Showed Up
With conviction, vision, humor, and guts, these women (and a token man) have given us comfort during COVID.
Goldie Hawn, Eternal Optimist
The iconic actress on riding bikes with Kate Hudson, quarantine self-care, and spontaneous dance parties.
"My sons, Harrison and Reese, who are 14 and 11, quickly became my audio techs, and my daughter, Drew, who is 7, became my hair and makeup person."
"I’ve just gone completely feral in quarantine," James, who stars in Rebecca, tells The Politician's Schlaepfer. "I think I’ve worn the same white dungarees every single day."