Jenna Pizzuta

First things first. Hygge (pronounced hue-guh not high-g) is a Danish word that's used to represent a feeling of coziness and comfort. Think reading a great book by the fireside on a snowy day in a head to toe cashmere jumpsuit. Or drinking the best cup of red wine ever with a huge bowl of pasta. That's hygge.You don't need to actually buy anything to experience hygge. You can curl up on a coach, light a candle (candles are key to living a hygge lifestyle), and voila: you are hygged. But there are certain things you can acquire to go the extra mile toward hygge-land. Amazingly cozy sweatpants, an oversized cardigan, and a dress so comfortable it barely touches your body are a few examples. Basically, anything that feels like a great, giant hug. We still have a few more weeks left of Winter. So with that, here 17 items to Hygge-ify your closet.