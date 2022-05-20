Jenna Pizzuta

So you're super into Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. You watch their every move, have a million theories about why Justin was really crying on that CitiBike, and are buying every wedding magazine under the sun in hopes that HB will call you to ask for help picking out a wedding dress. RELATED: An Interview With Hailey Baldwin's Stylist, Maeve Reilly But let's get a reality check: Baldwin has been doing pretty well fashion-wise all on her own, thanks to her crazy-cool stylist Maeve Reilly. The once always-pantless model has been wearing some pretty fabulous pieces since the announcement of her engagement, and we're looking to her for our date-night inspo. From a perfectly romantic floral dress to a sexy slip and everything in between (yes, we have a jeans-and-tee option, too), here are four outfits Hailey Baldwin has inspired us to wear on our next night out. VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin Already Picked Her Bridesmaids for Her Wedding to Justin Bieber
So you fell in love with a $1,500 dress. We've all been there. Unfortunately, our bank accounts have rarely been able to defend such a purchase. But this summer has brought with it some of the greatest sales we've ever seen. Thanks to our friends at Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, and so many other great e-commerce sites, we're finding luxury dresses for over 50% off. And we mean real luxury: like Stella McCartney, Erdem, and even Jacquemus. From your next must-have LBD to a floral frock that will make you actually excited about the heatwave, there's something for everyone on this list. VIDEO: Everybody's In!
Some of the most beautiful women in the world are blessed with beautifully broad shoulders. Tyra Banks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Garner ... Rather than finding ways to hide what makes you, you, we say embrace it. Don't shy away from your favorite seasonal trend just because you think it won't work. While some styles may not fit you quite how you want to, we've found a chic selection of tops that permit you to rock all of this summer's hottest trends and make you feel great. Finding pieces that emphasize your waistline will help create a balanced silhouette while scoop and v-necks bring attention to your décolletage. And halter necks, Raglan Sleeves, and vertical stripes are also great options. Scroll through and find a top that suits your personal style and your body. VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018
If you're nervous that you won't find a great present in time for Father's Day, don't worry. Believe it or not, Amazon has good gift ideas, and thanks to Prime-membership benefits you could get free two-day shipping. Our favorite finds for dad are in the electronics section. You'll find gadgets for the home and equipment for the office that your father will actually enjoy unwrapping on Father's Day. And don't count the fashion department out. There are several items that are actually chic and affordable. You just have to do a little digging. But you don't have to do too much work because we've gathered ten must-have Father's Day gift ideas below. Keep reading to find a perfect Father's Day gift idea for your dad.
Shopping for the perfect shorts can be exhausting. You want them to be the right length, the right color, the right fit...the list of requirements goes on and on... But we’ve got you covered this Memorial Day weekend, with shorts that are ideal for everything from a casual barbecue to an elegant evening event. Keep scrolling to find the style for you! VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018
Move over, mom. It's time to show dad just how much we appreciate him. After all, where would we be without the man, who, by the way, gives the best piggyback rides and can fire up a mean hamburger on the grill? Dad deserves the best of the best on Father's Day. But that doesn't mean you have to charge up your credit cards to impress him on Father's Day. There are several gift ideas that are thoughtful, useful, and under $50. All of our favorites are below. So scroll on to pick something out for your dad. Video: It's a Boy! John Stamos Welcomes Son Billy — and Names the Newborn After His Late Dad
Let's start with the basics. Poplin is a textile made from a plain, strong fabric with fine horizontal ribs. There's poplin wool, poplin silk, poplin rayon ... and my personal favorite: poplin cotton. You can find a beautiful button down in a crisp white cotton poplin, a dress, even a raincoat. Poplin cotton is durable, yet silky, lightweight, and water-resistant: all attributes that make it an ideal spring/summer material. But the best part? It's an affordable material that won't make you spend your entire week's earnings. Lightweight + soft + affordable = The perfect spring/summer material to buy now. So get shopping. Here, we found our favorite poplin items of the season for you to buy before they sell out. Video: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
We have created a gift guide for your tech-savvy mom with items she will ACTUALLY use. For the moms who have adapted to the 21st-century technology takeover, these 16 gift ideas will make her day-to-day a little easier—even if you have to show her how to use them at first.
As tried and true as a little black dress, the classic white sneaker is just as timeless. And particularly, the Adidas Stan Smith, a sleek take on a classic white tennis shoe, will always have a place in our closet. But, as much as we love the Stan Smith, we recently set our hearts on something a bit more graphic. With a textured shell toe and sleek black stripes, we just can’t get enough of the Adidas Superstars. And after spotting them on our favorite A-List girls like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, we just knew we had to get a pair of our own. From after dinner drinks with friends to a casual weekend shopping in the city, these shoes can take you to and from almost any occasion. Don’t believe us? Below, nine fashion forward ways to wear your Adidas kicks.
Let's start with the basics. Poplin is a textile made from a plain, strong fabric with fine horizontal ribs. There's poplin wool, poplin silk, poplin rayon ... and my personal favorite: poplin cotton. You can find a beautiful button down in a crisp white cotton poplin, a dress, even a raincoat. Poplin cotton is durable, yet silky, lightweight, and water-resistant: all attributes that make it an ideal spring/summer material. But the best part? It's an affordable material that won't make you spend your entire week's earnings. Lightweight + soft + affordable = The perfect spring/summer material to buy now. So get shopping. Here, we found our favorite poplin items of the season for you to buy before they sell out. Video: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
We have created a gift guide for your tech-savvy mom with items she will ACTUALLY use. For the moms who have adapted to the 21st-century technology takeover, these 16 gift ideas will make her day-to-day a little easier—even if you have to show her how to use them at first.
As tried and true as a little black dress, the classic white sneaker is just as timeless. And particularly, the Adidas Stan Smith, a sleek take on a classic white tennis shoe, will always have a place in our closet. But, as much as we love the Stan Smith, we recently set our hearts on something a bit more graphic. With a textured shell toe and sleek black stripes, we just can’t get enough of the Adidas Superstars. And after spotting them on our favorite A-List girls like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, we just knew we had to get a pair of our own. From after dinner drinks with friends to a casual weekend shopping in the city, these shoes can take you to and from almost any occasion. Don’t believe us? Below, nine fashion forward ways to wear your Adidas kicks.
After wearing the same sweater-and-pants combo for the last couple of months, it might be hard to remember what your style was like before the temperatures started to drop. But don't worry. Our roundup below will help get you out of your fashion rut and start building your spring uniform. And there's no need to blow your entire tax return on the essentials because we found 16 spring essentials all under $100. VIDEO: Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2018 Collection So get those debit cards out and start building your spring wardrobe now.
First things first. Hygge (pronounced hue-guh not high-g) is a Danish word that's used to represent a feeling of coziness and comfort. Think reading a great book by the fireside on a snowy day in a head to toe cashmere jumpsuit. Or drinking the best cup of red wine ever with a huge bowl of pasta. That's hygge. RELATED: The Best Products To Embrace Hygge You don't need to actually buy anything to experience hygge. You can curl up on a coach, light a candle (candles are key to living a hygge lifestyle), and voila: you are hygged. But there are certain things you can acquire to go the extra mile toward hygge-land. Amazingly cozy sweatpants, an oversized cardigan, and a dress so comfortable it barely touches your body are a few examples. Basically, anything that feels like a great, giant hug. We still have a few more weeks left of Winter. So with that, here 17 items to Hygge-ify your closet.
Tired of wearing the same old jacket everyday? You are not alone. Dressing for freezing temperatures can be extremely boring, especially when you and all of your friends are rocking the same puffer coat. Don't get us wrong. We love the classic jackets. But if you really want to get out of your style rut, it's time to invest in something a bit more unexpected. No, you don't have to shell out cash on a new statement-making coat. But adding something as simple as a bright scarf to your collection can refresh your look. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 accessories that will seriously get you excited about the last few weeks of winter.
You've stocked up on all your chunky knits and street style star-approved puffers. You are 100 percent ready for any polar vortex that could come your way. But no. You're not finished shopping, yet. There's still someone else you must dress, who cannot fend for themselves when it comes to prepping for ridiculously cold temperatures. [brightcove:5677764432001 player_1] Find the warmest (and cutest) winter accessories for your furry friend by shopping our picks, here.
Looking to add a little excitement to your workday? Start with your look. Pull inspiration from street style and new trends using your already existing wardrobe. Our favorite look hitting the streets this season is the elevated workout-inspired trend. Add just one sport-inspired piece to your work outfits and instantly transform into a street style star. Below, three ways to style sporty into your classic office staples.
The holiday season can be a stressful time for some, especially when it comes to giving the ones who mean the most to you that perfect gift. If your dad tells you he doesn’t want or need anything this holiday, he’s fibbing. Sure, he’d love to get a gift or two but probably doesn’t even know what that could be. Luckily for you, we took care of the guesswork and found the best gift ideas for that special dad in your life! Below, we have rounded up awesome gift for dad that will surely please any father this holiday season!
What makes the denim jacket so darn fantastic? The fact that no matter the season, the multi-purpose wardrobe staple goes with just about anything and can be worn in winter, spring, summer, and now fall. The downside to wearing your denim jacket so often is that it can often leave you feeling uninspired. Luckily, we put together three trendy outfits that will reinvigorate your love for the timeless classic. Below, check out our favorite styling tips and tricks that will help reinvent how you style your go-to jacket this fall.
Tropical-print two-pieces are not always the answer. Especially when shopping for swimsuits this late in the season, don’t be afraid to take a minimalist approach. After all, neutral tones and clean lines never go out of style. But even if you're sticking to monochromatic hues, that doesn't mean totally playing it safe. Take a risk and match a cheeky bottom with a solid top, or find a piece with an unexpected neckline. Shop our top picks for the seasons must-have minimalist swimsuits with a twist!
There is no better way to celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day than treating her to some rest and relaxation. We have three fun and exciting ways to help mom unwind. Plus she can reuse these gifts throughout the year!
Looking for a jacket that will keep your off-duty style on point this season? You have come to the right place! The bomber jackets is now the timeless staple of chic girls everywhere. You can not go wrong with a jacket that is both stylish and practical. Ahead, 7 bomber jackets that will not disappoint!
With the changing of seasons comes the tough decision of whether you should keep the same bag you've been using all winter or trade it in for something more warm-weather appropriate. As much as we love our trusty bucket bag and dependable tote (and as hard as change can be), we've been looking for something new and fresh for spring. Luckily, Marni, Céline, and Michael Kors were just a few designers in a sea of many that showcased a new style—a flat satchel with an easy and relaxed silhouette that can carry all your belongings—minus the bulk. Check out and shop nine modern-day versions of the '70s-inspired bag that will leave you wanting to make the switch. RELATED: Shine On with Spring's Metallic Trend
Spring is in the air, which means it's time to trade in your winter wardrobe for something shiny (yes, shiny) and new! The season's runways featured usually hard-to-pull-off metallics in decidedly fresh ways. At Vionnet, a pleated slip dress was washed in a liquid silver, while at Loewe high shine pants were neutralized with an easy-to-wear top. And, preppy gold jacquard pants felt ultra sophisticated at Delpozo when paired with a crisp white blouse. Embrace the metallic trend with nine of our favorite pieces, below. RELATED: Tap Your Girly Side with Spring's Romantic Florals