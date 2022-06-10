Jenna Brillhart

Jenna is the creative director across InStyle, Shape, Byrdie, and Brides. She has been with InStyle since 2019. Over the past two years, her work on the brand has shaped its digital identity. Along with her team, Jenna maintains the brand's visual identity, directs photo shoots, and designs visual assets for the site, social and video alongside the Visual Editors. Before she started at Dotdash Meredith, she worked as a design lead for a programmatic creative service team. Jenna graduated with a BA in graphic design from Penn State University.