Janelle Grodsky

The arrival of September means one very important thing: The fall TV schedule is kicking off. Finally! We’ve missed you Pearson family (This is Us), Claire and Jamie Fraser (Outlander), and Stranger Things kids (Barb included). While we still have to wait until October for Stranger Things, we promise that there are plenty of premieres worth watching in September, too. In fact, this month is so jam-packed with new and returning programs that we had a tough time whittling down our list of favorites. Sorry, but your DVR and streaming queues are about to fill up very quickly. Scroll down to see what we’re most excited to watch in September.
Although we're sad to see summer go (bye sunshine, vacations, and Bachelor in Paradise), we can't wait for all the autumn activities we're about to partake in, like going back to school, watching the leaves change, and most importantly, diving into the fall TV schedule. Let's be honest, couch = happy place. We can't wait for our favorite returning programs to make a comeback (This is Us, Stranger Things, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to name a few), we're even more excited for the new shows to roll out. We've sifted through the newbies to bring you a list of the very best ones to add to your queue. RELATED: 9 Shows to Fill the Game of Thrones-Shaped Hole in Your Life Scroll down to see all 13.
Get ready for a killer lineup of premieres this month. From Jessica Biel's new crime thriller, The Sinner, to fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise, there are plenty of top-notch options to keep you satisfied until the onslaught of September releases. Want to know which shows we're tuning into this month? Check them out below! RELATED: The New Carpool Karaoke Series Trailer Reunites the Stark Sisters
Let’s give a shout-out to last season's Game of Thrones. It finally answered a long list of burning questions that we’ve been asking since the show's inception. Thank you, George R. R. Martin! From Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true lineage to Hodor’s backstory, both good and bad moments unfolded over the course of last season that tied up many loose ends. I mean, we’ve only been waiting six years for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to sail for Westeros. Finally! But with all of those revelations, GoT still managed to leave us hanging on many other plot points. Now, a whole year later, we're demanding clarity. Scroll down to find out what we hope will be answered in Season 7. Then, catch the much-anticipated premiere this Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
The wait for Game of Thrones is finally over! After pushing back the release date, announcing shorter seasons, and teasing us with epic trailers and character posters, HBO is finally premiering the seventh season of its hit series in July. We can't wait to see what Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and the rest of our favorites in the Seven Kingdoms have been up to. Aside from that highly anticipated premiere, July also has a ton of new series worth checking out too, from fascinating documentaries to your next Netflix binge. Scroll down to see what we'll be tuning in to this month.
Summer, is that you? We're having a hard time believing the year is almost half way over. Luckily, the June TV lineup is out and there are a ton of topnotch premieres making it easier to swallow. In fact, this month has an equal mix of returning favorites and promising new launches that we can't wait to stream, from the final season of Orphan Black (bye, clones!) to Naomi Watts' new Netflix series, Gypsy. Scroll down for our full list of can't-miss shows to watch this month.