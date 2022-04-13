Janelle Grodsky
The 15 Best TV Shows to Watch in September
Gallery
The arrival of September means one very important thing: The fall TV schedule is kicking off. Finally! We’ve missed you Pearson family (This is Us), Claire and Jamie Fraser (Outlander), and Stranger Things kids (Barb included). While we still have to wait until October for Stranger Things, we promise that there are plenty of premieres worth watching in September, too. In fact, this month is so jam-packed with new and returning programs that we had a tough time whittling down our list of favorites. Sorry, but your DVR and streaming queues are about to fill up very quickly. Scroll down to see what we’re most excited to watch in September.
13 New TV Shows You Need to Watch This Fall
Gallery
5 New Netflix Releases to Stream in September (Plus, Everything Being Added or Nixed)
Article
8 TV Premieres You Won't Want to Miss in August
Gallery
Get ready for a killer lineup of premieres this month. From Jessica Biel's new crime thriller, The Sinner, to fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise, there are plenty of top-notch options to keep you satisfied until the onslaught of September releases. Want to know which shows we're tuning into this month? Check them out below! RELATED: The New Carpool Karaoke Series Trailer Reunites the Stark Sisters
Game of Thrones Is Coming Back! The 6 Biggest Questions We Have for This Season
Gallery
Let’s give a shout-out to last season's Game of Thrones. It finally answered a long list of burning questions that we’ve been asking since the show's inception. Thank you, George R. R. Martin! From Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true lineage to Hodor’s backstory, both good and bad moments unfolded over the course of last season that tied up many loose ends. I mean, we’ve only been waiting six years for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to sail for Westeros. Finally! But with all of those revelations, GoT still managed to leave us hanging on many other plot points. Now, a whole year later, we're demanding clarity. Scroll down to find out what we hope will be answered in Season 7. Then, catch the much-anticipated premiere this Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
8 TV Shows You Won't Want to Miss in July
Gallery
The wait for Game of Thrones is finally over! After pushing back the release date, announcing shorter seasons, and teasing us with epic trailers and character posters, HBO is finally premiering the seventh season of its hit series in July. We can't wait to see what Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and the rest of our favorites in the Seven Kingdoms have been up to. Aside from that highly anticipated premiere, July also has a ton of new series worth checking out too, from fascinating documentaries to your next Netflix binge. Scroll down to see what we'll be tuning in to this month.
Article
Gallery
Summer, is that you? We're having a hard time believing the year is almost half way over. Luckily, the June TV lineup is out and there are a ton of topnotch premieres making it easier to swallow. In fact, this month has an equal mix of returning favorites and promising new launches that we can't wait to stream, from the final season of Orphan Black (bye, clones!) to Naomi Watts' new Netflix series, Gypsy. Scroll down for our full list of can't-miss shows to watch this month.
Article
Article
Gallery
Summer, is that you? We're having a hard time believing the year is almost half way over. Luckily, the June TV lineup is out and there are a ton of topnotch premieres making it easier to swallow. In fact, this month has an equal mix of returning favorites and promising new launches that we can't wait to stream, from the final season of Orphan Black (bye, clones!) to Naomi Watts' new Netflix series, Gypsy. Scroll down for our full list of can't-miss shows to watch this month.
Article
8 Life Lessons I Learned from Star Wars
Gallery
Happy 40th Anniversary, Star Wars! Can you believe the first film in the sci-fi franchise hit theaters in 1977? It seems like ages ago (cue in-a-galaxy-far-far-away joke), but in reality, its themes, stories, and characters are as relevant today as they were back then.  I’d even go as far to say that Episodes I through VII helped shape who I am today. Bold statement, right? But seriously, I’ve been watching the trilogies for as long as I can remember. I almost wore Princess Leia’s cinnamon bun hairdo to a school dance, but more on that later. Between Yoda, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and even Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the latest film, I’ve learned so much about life from these fictional characters. Scroll down to find out what the cult classic has taught me.
6 Shows to Binge on Netflix Over Memorial Day Weekend
Gallery
While Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to summer, what we actually want to be doing on our three-day break is diving headfirst into a Netflix marathon. We can spend our days outside in the sun during June, July, and August. For now, it’s just us, the couch, and several TV series that need our undivided attention. From old classics that we'll rewatch to new releases that have tons of buzz, our weekend schedule is extremely booked. Sorry brunch, the beach, and good weather. Here’s what we’ll binge-watch instead.
8 Books to Read Before They Become Movies
Gallery
If you're currently binge-watching Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and wondering how you'll fill the void when you're finished, we have a perfect solution. Since we're all obsessed with these book-to-series TV adaptations right now, why not start reading all the novels that will be turned into films this year? In fact, 2017's film slate is chockfull of incredible adaptions that are worth reading before their premiere dates. Scroll down to see what we're adding to our library before they're turned into movies this year.
12 TV Shows You Won't Want to Miss in May
Gallery
April showers bring May flowers, but what do May flowers bring? Extremely good TV! Who knew May’s TV lineup would be so binge-worthy? Between Master of None’s sophomore season and a new Making a Murderer-level documentary called The Keepers, the roster of premieres this month will certainly spark your interest. There’s even the long-awaited revival of Twin Peaks—we’ve only been waiting 25 years for it to return! Scroll down to see what else we’ll be tuning into in May.
13 TV Shows You Won't Want to Miss This Month
Gallery
Many of our favorite TV series wrap up their seasons in March (like The Bachelor on Mar. 8 and This is Us on Mar. 9), but lucky for us, there's a fresh new batch of shows kicking off this month to keep our DVRs happy. From Jennifer Lopez's hit procedural drama, which returns for a second season, to Amy Schumer's latest comedy special on Netflix, we can't wait to watch the newest TV premieres. Want to know what else we're tuning into this month? Scroll down to find out!
Scandal Returns This Week–Here's What to Expect
Article
The 15 TV Shows We're Most Excited for in 2017
Gallery
2016 brought major moments to the small screen, leaving us with a slew of new favorite TV shows, like the campy Stranger Things and the futuristic western Westworld. Then, of course, there was The Crown, People Vs. O.J., and even that killer sixth season of Game of Thrones. How can last year’s lineup be topped? Well, the 2017 slate might just bump 2016 off its throne, with a mix of new and returning programs that will fill up our DVRs and streaming queues in the months to come. Kicking off in January are several newbies worth a tune-in, like the 1837-set Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as the newly crowned Queen Victoria (which should tide us over until The Crown's unscheduled return). Then, the final seasons of Girls and Pretty Little Liars will certainly test our emotions this year—not to mention the shortened season of GoT, too. Check out our most anticipated TV premieres of 2017 below.
