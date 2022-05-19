Jane Asher

The royally gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge has officially welcomed her third child with Prince William, a baby boy, and considering she's one of the most beloved women in the world (both by the adoring public and her precious little family), we'd say Middleton has plenty to celebrate. The last year was certainly a momentous one for the duchess: Middleton announced her pregnancy, sent her son Prince George off to school for the first time, and came one step closer to having a new sister-in-law, as Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle. VIDEO: Prince William Reveals How He Proposed to Kate Middleton 2017 was a year full of adorable family moments, and it was also a year chock full of unforgettable outfits. From tiaras and ball gowns to fashion-forward maternity looks, it seems that the Duchess's style just keeps getting better with age. Scroll down to take a look at all of her amazing fashion moments, mommy moments, couple moments, and more that made us all want to be Kate Middleton.
Demi Moore may be 55-years-old but, guys, the woman does not age. Seriously! Take it from her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, who at 29, 26, and 23 years old, respectively, are starting to look like their mom more than ever these days. VIDEO: Rumer Willis's Beauty Transformation Moore married Bruce Willis in November 1987, and the duo welcomed their daughters in 1988, 1991, and 1994. Although Moore and Willis have split since then, the pair regularly come together for their children, as when they were spotted supporting Rumer during her stint on Broadway's Chicago as Roxie Hart. With a full career and family life, we can't understand how Moore always manages to arrive looking completely poised, put-together, and downright radiant. Take a look below for her most #twinning moments with Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have a wonderfully talented and gorgeous role model in their mom.
There's no denying that Anne Hathaway is a very talented actress, and today, she's celebrating her 35th birthday. In honor of the momentous occasion we're taking a look back at all the times she made us ugly cry, from her show stopping on-screen performances, to her tear-jerking Oscar's acceptance speech. She made us weep like children, and we absolutely love her for it. Hathaway made her major break in Hollywood with the beloved movie, Princess Diaries back in 2001, as the now-legendary Mia Thermopolis, bringing new meaning to the phrase, SHUT UP. She continued to build her impressive resume with a steady stream of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films like Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008), Les Misérables (2012), Interstellar (2014), The Intern (2015), and Colossal (2016). VIDEO: Our Favorite Anne Hathaway Beauty Moments Hathaway recently wrapped shooting Ocean's 8, an all-female spin-off of the classic Ocean's trilogy, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling—aka the dream team. Happy birthday to the Hollywood mainstay! Take a look at her most tear-jerking moments, on and off the screen, below.
