Jancee Dunn is a New York Times bestselling author who's written titles such as "But Enough About Me," and "Why Is My Mother Getting A Tattoo? And Other Questions I Wish I Never Had To Answer." In 2012, she co-wrote "Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir" with Cyndi Lauper herself. Prior to her career as an author, Dunn former MTV veejay, and worked as a staff writer at Rolling Stone for over a decade. You can find her work in the New York Times, Vogue, Travel and Leisure, Food & Wine, and Parents.