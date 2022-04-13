InStyle Editors

Thanks to COVID-19, we are in the midst of a two-year-long, celebrity baby boom. As one of the only good things to come from the pandemic, we love meeting the quarantine cuties who are joining us. This year, be prepared for big baby news from your favorite stars, like Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley. Kicking off the year is model Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, who welcomed twins as we all rang in 2022. And in a move nobody saw coming, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared that they had a baby via surrogate. Read on for all the Hollywood hunnies we've welcomed in 2022 so far.
Each year, we watch the Grammys and think, "OK, how are they going to top that?" With every iteration, the awards show raises the bar, whether it's bringing the audience to its feet with emotional power ballads, once-in-a-lifetime mash-ups, or goosebump-inducing hits that tear the roof of the auditorium. Remember when Alicia Keys played two pianos ... at once? Or when unlikely couple Elton John and Eminem paired up for a duet that no one saw coming in 2001? How about when power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z (finally!) performed together onstage, or when Lady Gaga "hatched" from an egg? See: The Wildest Grammy Awards Dresses Through the Years You don't? Well, then get caught up with this incredible look back.
Awards season is back after a few years of head-scratching virtual shows (with their statement-making fashion moments), lackluster attempts at in-person ceremonies, and general malaise about the state of glamour and glitz. This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards proved that the celebrities that we all know and love didn't miss a beat, bringing their signature high-watt star power to the red carpet. This year, Helen Mirren is set to get the SAG Life Achievement Award and favorites like Jennifer Aniston, Cynthia Erivo, Sandra Oh, and Steve Martin are expected to take home trophies. But before we can get to those teary acceptance speeches, we have to talk fashion. Here are all the looks you need to see from the night's arrivals.
