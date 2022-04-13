InStyle Editors

8 Manicure and Pedicure Nail Polish Pairings to Consider this Summer Gallery

If you're one of those people that stands in front of the nail polish wall at the salon for 10 minutes before picking a shade, we get it: All of the options can be overwhelming. Your nail polish possibilities are even more endless during the summer when pedicures are thrown into the mix. When you're trying to figure out a shade to paint your toes that will also complement the one that's going on your fingers, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we turned to top celebrity manicurists to narrow down some of the best manicure and pedicure color combinations to try for summer. Keep scrolling for eight nail polish pairings to consider for your upcoming mani/pedi appointments.