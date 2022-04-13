InStyle Accessories Team

Micro, oversized, handheld, backpack—whatever your preferred handbag style is, Paris Fashion Week had it all. And lucky for you, we've rounded up all the best bags from this season's round of runway shows. From a fabulous fur clutch to a trunk with a shoulder strap to the miniest of mini bags, here are our picks for the best bags from Paris Fashion Week 2017.
Advertisement
Shoe lovers rejoice! Paris Fashion Week boasted a myriad of designer shoe masterpieces: from Balmain's leather and suede boot pants to Dries Van Noten's version of the 60s go-go boot. Scroll through to see the very best footwear from Paris Fashion Week 2017.
Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week was rich in billowing silhouettes and playful hand motifs. But we mustn't forget the vivid accessories: cutout combat boots, red-beaded charm necklaces, and metal rings aplenty. Here are our picks for the best accessories from the Valentino Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show. Related: All the Best Looks from Valentino
The Céline Fall 2017 runway show kicked off with a myriad of menswear-inspired jackets and printed trench coats. The sleek masculine aesthetic didn't stop at apparel, however. From structural totes to smooth leather boots, here are the our picks for the best accessories from the Céline Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway. Related: Here's Every Single Look from the Céline Fall 2017 Runway Show
From oversized velvet totes to the revival of the polka dot print, here are the best accessories from the Loewe Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Related: Loewe's PFW Runway Look Demonstrates How to Master a Head-to-Toe Leather Outfit
This Paris Fashion Week, Dior sent a parade of navy blue, gold lamé, and black suede magnificence down the runway. Sure, we could go on for days about the tulle corset dresses or all denim looks, but let's not forget the accessories! VIDEO: See the Entire Dior Set Get Built in 41 Seconds [brightcove:5348430597001 player_1] From a gilded mini clutch to an haute take on the combat boot, here are our picks for the best accessories from the Dior Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Related: 4 Things You Need to Know from the Dior Runway Show
Your favorite bag holds everything you need it to, fits perfectly on your shoulder, and most importantly, is stop-you-on-the-street stunning. This season had no shortage of It bags. Scroll through to see our accessories team's favorites from Milan Fashion Week.
Advertisement
There is no such thing as "too many shoes" and nothing made that clearer than this season's assortment. Super high stilettos, clunky flatforms, and preppy flats ruled the runways. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up their favorite shoes from Milan Fashion Week.
Your favorite bag holds everything you need it to, fits perfectly on your shoulder, and most importantly, is stop-you-on-the-street stunning. This season had no shortage of it-bags. Scroll through to see our accessories team's favorites. VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week [brightcove:5324144732001 player_1] Keep scrolling to view the very best of NYFW.