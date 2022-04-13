InStyle Accessories Team

6 Major Fall Boot Trends to Start Shopping Now Gallery

At the start of fall shopping season, there's always one piece that we want to buy first: boots. A fresh pair in suede or leather just feels so distinctly autumnal; it's the perfect way to usher the weather's impending shift without completely overhauling our wardrobes. And, as new collections are finally beginning to hit stores, the search begins now. Below, our editors have broken down the biggest trends of the moment and found amazing options for each. We've got classic designs, like flat riding silhouettes and mod Chelsea shapes, that feel perpetually wearable; on the other end of the spectrum, you'll find statement-making metallic finishes and outdoorsy-inspired details, like lug soles and lace-ups, that have us craving a foliage-filled weekend in the Catskills. Keep scrolling to find the perfect style for you.