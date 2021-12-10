Hillary Maglin
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Loving From My Winter Clothing Haul
Article
Including mini Ugg boots, fleece-lined leggings, and a Hanes sweatshirt.
If You're Going to a Holiday Party or Wedding, Shoppers Are Raving About These Affordable Target Heels
Article
Shop them for only $25.
I Haven't Taken Off This Dangerously Soft Loungewear in Days — and Neither Will You
Article
Richer Poorer’s sustainable pieces are here to stay.
We Found the Cutest New Year's Eve Outfits at This Under-the-Radar Retailer, and Everything Is 60% Off
Article
And Christmas party dresses if you're a procrastinator.
These Under-$100, Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Gifts From Amazon Will Arrive in Time for Christmas
Article
Score Ugg slippers, a Marc Jacobs wallet, and a Sunday Riley skincare gift set.
This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Hollywood's Go-To Winter Boots for as Little as $69
Article
Including the ones Oprah and Katie Holmes both wear.
Selena Gomez Wore Her Controversial Boots With the Ugg Pants We Didn't Know Existed
Article
And topped it off with the fuzzy muppet hat trend.
A $10 Eye Serum Improves Dark Under Eye Circles and Wrinkles in a Matter of Days, According to Reviewers 
Article
This sale price won't last forever.
Taylor Swift Is Going to Court Over "Shake It Off"
Video
There's a Kardashian ex involved and even Fleetwood Mac.
I Have Asian Eyelashes, and These Are the 5 Mascaras That Actually Give My Lashes Life
Article
Such a major difference.
7 Expert-Backed Ways to Keep Your Skin Healthy in the Winter
Article
It's not just about products, but the way you use them that needs to change with the season.
I'm a Beauty Editor Who Loves Experimenting With Products, but I've Been Using These 8 for a Decade
Article
The few products I remain loyal to.
How to Get Rid of Broken Capillaries on Your Face
Article
Plus, how to prevent them in the first place.
The And Just Like That ... Set Photos from Paris Mean So Much More Now
Video
What's going on here?
10 Scented Candles That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long
Article
And make your home smell great.
9 Ways to Make Doggy Style Sex Significantly More Pleasurable
Article
From adding a simple prop to trying a variation on the position, these moves will make rear entry sexier and comfier. 
Ben Affleck's Movie Deep Water Got Pulled From Theatrical Release
Video
You know, the movie that gave us Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.
Being the Ricardos Tells the Scandalous Story of Lucy's Real-Life Pregnancy
Article
TV execs worried the public wasn't ready to see a pregnant woman onscreen — but she wasn’t about to hide behind house plants all season.
Meagan Good on Why You Need to Treat Your Skin Like a Great Pair of Shoes
Article
The 'Harlem' star drops her skincare secrets.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card
Video
Feat. the Duke of Cambridge in cargo shorts.
Peloton Doesn't Want to Be Blamed for the Tragic Death in And Just Like That
Video
They didn't know their bike would be used as a murder weapon.
The "House of Gucci Effect" Is Real
Article
If you have the sudden urge to shop Gucci bags on resale sites, well, good luck.
The Sad Reason Carrie Is Wearing *Those* Shoes in And Just Like That...'s Most Shocking Scene
Article
Oof, wow ... this is heartbreaking.
Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit
Video
Cold weather dressing can be sexy.
Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way
Video
He was blushing.
