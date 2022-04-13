Heather Viggiani

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
InStyle
InStyle
News
Fashion
All Fashion
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
All Celebrity
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
All Beauty
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
All Hair
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
All Politics & Social Issues
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Close this dialog window
Explore InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
Search
Explore
Explore
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Heather Viggiani
Heather Viggiani
Share
Heather Viggiani
Milan Fashion Week
Milan Fashion Week: Katy Perry, Prada and More!
Article
Advertisement
Bulgari
Kirsten Dunst Poses With Lion for Bulgari
Article
Milan Fashion Week Livestream Schedule
Livestream Schedule: Milan Fashion Week
Article
London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week: Rachel Bilson, Kate Bosworth, Issa and More!
Article
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: The Dazzling Jewelry Found!
Article
Livestream Schedule
Livestream Schedule: New York Fashion Week
Article
Lea Michele and Christina Aguilera
Celebrities at the Super Bowl!
Article
Advertisement
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
São Paulo Fashion Week: The Celebrities, Fashion and More!
Article
082510-katrina-620.jpg
Hurricane Katrina, 5 Years Later: How Stars Continue to Help
Article
Lea Michele and Christina Aguilera
Celebrities at the Super Bowl!
Article
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
São Paulo Fashion Week: The Celebrities, Fashion and More!
Article
082510-katrina-620.jpg
Hurricane Katrina, 5 Years Later: How Stars Continue to Help
Article
081710-khloe-kardashian-300.jpg
Khloe Kardashian's Getting Her Own Scent
Article
080610-faith-400.jpg
Faith Hill to Commemorate Katrina Five Years Later
Article
Advertisement
072910-fred-300.jpg
FredFlare.com Celebrates Nancy Drew's 80th Anniversary
Article
Robert Pattinson-Water for Elephants-Haircuts
What Do You Think of Robert Pattinson's New 'Do?
Article
072810-ck-lead-623.jpg
Zoe Saldana's Calvin Klein Ads Revealed
Article
072210-katy-perry-623.jpg
Katy Perry to Launch First Fragrance
Article
072110-cat-deeley-623.jpg
See Cat Deeley's Top 10 SYTYCD Looks
Article
071910-katie-lead-300.jpg
See Katie Holmes as Jackie Kennedy
Article
071910-robert-reese-lead-300.jpg
Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon's Sexy On-Set Style
Article
Advertisement
062910-bracelets-300.jpg
Angela Lindvall Designs Charitable & Eco-Friendly Bracelet
Article
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
InStyle
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.instyle.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.