Hayley MacMillen Hayley MacMillen Share Hayley MacMillen Hayley MacMillen is a writer and lawyer with expertise in public health and reproductive rights and justice. Her writing has appeared in Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Medium, InStyle, and Food & Wine Magazine.



Expertise



Health, Gender Equity, Reproductive Justice



Education



Northwestern University, Bachelor's; UC Berkeley, J.D.



Lives In



Oakland, California

