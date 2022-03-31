Hayley MacMillen

Hayley MacMillen is a writer and lawyer with expertise in public health and reproductive rights and justice. Her writing has appeared in Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Medium, InStyle, and Food & Wine Magazine.

Expertise

Health, Gender Equity, Reproductive Justice

Education

Northwestern University, Bachelor's; UC Berkeley, J.D.

Lives In

Oakland, California
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com