Hayley MacMillen
Hayley MacMillen
Hayley MacMillen
Hayley MacMillen is a writer and lawyer with expertise in public health and reproductive rights and justice. Her writing has appeared in Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Medium, InStyle, and Food & Wine Magazine.
Expertise
Health, Gender Equity, Reproductive Justice
Education
Northwestern University, Bachelor's; UC Berkeley, J.D.
Lives In
Oakland, California
Expertise
Health, Gender Equity, Reproductive Justice
Education
Northwestern University, Bachelor's; UC Berkeley, J.D.
Lives In
Oakland, California