Hanna Lustig

It's day 27 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 25% off sitewide, plus priority shipping from Murad with promo code INSTYLE. Through good and bad skin days, this doctor-founded line of targeted products has been there for us. In middle school, their exfoliating treatment gel was the only thing that cleared our pre-teen breakouts. On countless beach vacations, the brand's moisturizer with SPF saved us from sunburn suffering. When we noticed a few fine lines creeping around our eyes and across our foreheads, Murad's Intensive Wrinkle Reducer was a godsend. And for dry winter days, the Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence keeps us soft, dewy and flake-free. Frankly, there are few brands we trust more with our faces, and for good reason: Murad has been testing, reformulating and perfecting their potions since 1989. Don’t wait until New Year’s Eve to commit to beautiful skin! This exclusive one-day sale will help you jumpstart your fresh-faced goals for less. Shop our editor’s favorite products and regimens below, or visit Murad to revamp your entire routine. With a deal this hot, why wait? Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Nars.
Advertisement
30 Days of Deals: Spruce Up Your Home with 25% Off All Christmas Decor from Cost Plus World Market
Gallery
It's day 23 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 25% off all Christmas decor from Cost Plus World Market with promo code INSTYLE25. A chill is in the air, sleigh bells are ringing, and chestnuts are roasting on open fires. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re here to help you deck the halls in style. With a few baubles from World Market, you can bring Christmas cheer to any room. Trim a tree with a sparkly new topper, pick up a pretty stocking or two for your mantel, or hang an opulent wreath on every door. 'Tis the season to buy beautiful things! And at this eclectic lifestyle retailer, there are styles, colors and textures to please even the pickiest holiday homemakers. Scroll on to shop our favorite festive wreaths for every type of decorator, or visit Cost Plus World Market for more merriment. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Dermstore.
It's day 20 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 20 percent off site-wide at Club Monaco with promo code INSTYLExCM. If you’re trying to nail that gamine, modern Audrey Hepburn aesthetic, this line of graceful, classic pieces is your secret weapon. City girl chic has been Club Monaco’s signature for three decades, winning our hearts with luxurious cashmere sweaters, effortless party dresses, and timeless, tailored coats. Especially for the holidays, we love their cozy but never frumpy approach to cold weather dressing, building on polished basics with trendy, unexpected accents like gem-encrusted starfish earrings, an embroidered scarf, or a bejeweled wool hat. Curl up with a mug of tea and scroll on to check out the accessories we’re coveting most from their winter collection, or visit Club Monaco for more seasonal sophistication. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Birchbox.
It's day 19 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 20 percent off site-wide for new customers at Bonobos with promo code INSTYLE20. For skillfully constructed chinos, fitted flannels, sleek modern suits and more, we are sending our favorite guys straight to this dapper online menswear boutique. With holiday parties fast approaching, it’s time for the men in your life to step up their style game. For the family get-together, Bonobos moleskin pants look sharp with a hand-knit Fair Isle sweater. For the office shindig, he’d be dashing in a rich velvet blazer and classic wool trousers. And for New Year’s Eve festivities, a patterned button down adds a little spice to crisp cotton dress pants. Check out our favorite pieces from the range below, or visit Bonobos for more signature styles. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Club Monaco.
It's day 18 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 20 percent off site-wide at Spring with promo code INSTYLE20. Inspired by the bustling street in Soho, Spring is a personalized, shoppable feed of products from more than 1,300 cult brands, including luxury staples like Marc Jacobs, Theory, and Alexander Wang, as well as fast-fashion favorites like Urban Outfitters and American Apparel. Think Instagram meets open-air market, featuring all your favorite designers plus plenty of new ones to discover. With a functional app interface, seamless universal checkout, and hundreds of new items to explore every day, Spring is the only place you can buy Charlotte Tilbury lipstick and Frye boots with a single swipe. We especially love shopping their beauty department, full of glow-giving goodies to keep your complexion on-point even in the dry, flaky dead of winter. Sick of the cold and ready for Spring? Use this exclusive discount at checkout to snag the season's best for less–without ever having to leave your chaise longue. Scroll on to browse our top skincare picks for the season, or visit Spring's app and website to score even more. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Bonobos.
It's day 17 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 30 percent off site-wide at 7 for All Mankind. Jean queens beware: once you've worn a pair from this celeb-approved, L.A.-based denim empire, you'll never look at any other brand the same way. Offering a huge selection of styles and washes, 7 for All Mankind makes a jean to flatter every woman, whether you're a curvy femme fatale hunting for date night flares or a petite #girlboss seeking office-appropriate skinnies to wear with a blazer. Impeccably crafted and impossibly comfortable, a pair of Sevens can take you anywhere: to brunch, to the club, and even to work. Ready to toss those weird embellished bootcuts you bought on sale five years ago? Enter the code INSTYLE30 at checkout to save on your entire order. And if you're new to the brand, fear not! To help you choose your perfect pair, we've curated our favorite fits for every body type. Scroll on to shop our top picks, or visit 7 For All Mankind to find more blue jean bliss. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Spring.
It's day 15 of InStyle's 30 Days of Deals holiday discounts, and today we're offering 15 percent off site-wide* at Sam Edelman. Beloved by cool older sisters, style bloggers, and celebrities alike, the iconic It Girl brand is known for highlighting the season’s top trends without compromising timeless style or quality construction. Need a festive holiday sandal or clutch to make your little black dress pop? Sam has you covered. Want some not-so-basic flats to elevate your jeans and a T-shirt uniform? Edelman is your man. And if you're still searching for the perfect coat to complement your new silk slip dress, look no further—you can't go wrong with this curated collection of Instagram-worthy statement pieces and modern wardrobe essentials. So if you’re ready to join the Edelman obsessed, listen up. Today’s exclusive deal gives you 15 percent off by entering code SAMINSTYLE15 at checkout. Peruse our editor's top picks from the site below, or visit Sam Edelman to drool over the entire line. *This sale is only on full-priced items. Some exclusions apply. Don't miss a deal! Sign up for our "Look of the Day" newsletter for more exclusive sale codes. And check back tomorrow to get a discount from Lucy Activewear.
Advertisement
We're going to make a bold statement: Horror movies depend on women. Ever since Mary Shelley's Frankenstein first hit the silver screen in 1931, female writers, actors, and directors have been shaping and defining the genre. That said, horror movies often fall short of feminist expectations. As Sidney Prescott famously remarks in Scream, plot lines for female characters tend to follow a similar trajectory: "Some stupid killer stalking some big-breasted girl who can't act who is always running up the stairs when she should be running out the front door," she scoffs. "It's insulting." She was onto something. For badass modern ladies, the one-dimensional damsel in distress act is simply passé. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 scare-your-pants-off films that pass the Bechdel Test (i.e. contain at least two female characters who have a conversation about someting other than a man)—because committed girl bosses deserve their thrills and chills, too. RELATED: The Best 2016 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes That Will Earn You All the Compliments