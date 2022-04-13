Hanna Lustig

We're going to make a bold statement: Horror movies depend on women. Ever since Mary Shelley's Frankenstein first hit the silver screen in 1931, female writers, actors, and directors have been shaping and defining the genre. That said, horror movies often fall short of feminist expectations. As Sidney Prescott famously remarks in Scream, plot lines for female characters tend to follow a similar trajectory: "Some stupid killer stalking some big-breasted girl who can't act who is always running up the stairs when she should be running out the front door," she scoffs. "It's insulting." She was onto something. For badass modern ladies, the one-dimensional damsel in distress act is simply passé. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 scare-your-pants-off films that pass the Bechdel Test (i.e. contain at least two female characters who have a conversation about someting other than a man)—because committed girl bosses deserve their thrills and chills, too.