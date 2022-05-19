Hana Asbrink

The year may be coming to a close, but awards season is already kicking off! The Critics’ Choice Awards
are taking place tonight at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., and we couldn’t more excited for all the fanfare to come. Stars like Michelle Williams
, who dazzled in an ankle-length Louis Vuitton brocade column gown and the perfect smoky eye; Viola Davis,
who showed off her toned arms in a sizzling light blue Michael Kors dress; and Tatiana Maslany
in a sexy Boss look with multi-colored appliqués and Forevermark Diamonds, have already set the red carpet ablaze with their standout style. Comedian T.J. Miller will return to host the show for the second year in a row. The 22nd annual run is taking place in mid-December rather than January, as it’s been done in the past. The awards show—the winners of which are chosen by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA)—honors the best of both film and television from 2016 and will surely give us a window to who and what will be generating buzz in the coming months. (FYI, Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical La La Land
, starring Emma Stone
and Ryan Gosling
, is the most-nominated movie at this year’s awards, with 12 nods.) Click through for all of the hottest looks of the evening and tune into A&E at 8 p.m. ET for the live show.