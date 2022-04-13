Gillian Koenig

Singer John Legend and his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen dine out at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California on March 12, 2016.
Advertisement
Actress Emmy Rossum attends the New York Notables Gathering at the Best Friends Animal Society Benefit to Save Them All on March 8, 2016 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 'Eclipsed' broadway opening night after party at Gotham Hall on March 6, 2016 in New York City.
Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Calvin Harris attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chrissy Teigen attends the 'Neal Brennan 3 Mics' Opening Night at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre on March 3, 2016 in New York City.
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez attends the The 'American Idol XV' finalists event at The London Hotel on February 25, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.