Fawnia Soo Hoo

One woman has made it her mission to connect Black-owned brands with today's top costume designers.
Maybe we're finally embracing freedom after all those seasons encased in skinny jeans and poured into sausage casing-like leather leggings, but we just cannot get enough of wide-leg pants. And it's not just us. The street style stars are obviously into it, and celebs love their billowy trousers, too. Why? Well first off, the loose-fit silhouette is ideal for that five minutes of balmy spring weather and ensuing intense summer heat. Aside from offering built-in ventilation, wide-leg pants pair perfectly with silky camis, boxy midriff-baring tees and tanks, and flirty off-the-shoulder tops. Plus, there are so many sub-categories of the voluminous silhouette, from all the prints and textures to cropped culottes (great for showing off your shoes) to streamlined high-waist trousers to those flowing floor sweepers that really require multiple visits to the dry cleaner (or an UberX everywhere). So while we wait for winter to finish out its overstayed welcome, shop these 10 wide-leg pants options, below, to get in the breezy spring spirit. RELATED: Trend Alert: Celebrities in Overalls
The '80s have been trending for awhile now, but Hedi Slimane really brought the decadent era into 2016—or fall 2016, specifically—with his Saint Laurent runway show at Paris Fashion Week. We could just picture the legendary supermodels of the decade (who are still going strong and looking hot, mind you) in the miniest of mini dresses, shimmering metallic lamé, louche pants silhouettes, down-to-there cleavage and up-to-here hemlines, and overly exaggerated everything. The over-the-top pieces (but in a good way) just kind of make you want to embrace your inner Joan Collins from the '80s soap Dynasty and man-eat your way through a party and then launch a hostile takeover of your ex-husband's company or something. Back then, full-on sequins and power shoulders that would make a linebacker jealous were totally daytime appropriate—and bigger was always better. (The latter philosophy also applied to hairstyles.) Well, thanks to Saint Laurent, the glamazon look is so back. And the best part: You don't have to wait until fall to wear the attention-grabbing, take-no-prisoners party look right now. From statement ruffles to high-shine sparkles, here are eight '80-inspired dresses that you can wear to prom, to cocktail hour, and to anything in between. RELATED: Hedi Slimane's Retro Nod to Saint Laurent Is Simply Irresistible
Dedication to St. Patrick's Day via one's outfit can really run the gamut. There are the super enthusiastic revelers–easily spotted wearing all green and perhaps accessorized by an oversize leprechaun hat. Then there are the festive-enough types usually wearing a low-effort "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" T-shirt or maybe a shamrock-ornamented headband. Finally, there are the extremely reluctant participants who want to partake in the festivities (i.e. drink green beer), but don't want to blemish their signature steez with some dorky St. Paddy's Day paraphernalia (no disrespect or anything). But, of course, no one likes being pinched all night by overzealous celebrants who don't respect personal boundaries or regarded as a total St. Patrick's Day buzzkill. So try some leprechaun-worthy accessories that subtly observe the holiday, without sacrificing your style. From the most drool-worthy Gucci cross-body saddlebag to a chicer version of that bouncy headband you could re-wear to Coachella, here are 9 restrained ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. RELATED: 10 Cute (and Comfy) Flats for Your St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
