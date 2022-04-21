Faran Krentcil

The face of 7 For All Mankind — and Only Murders in the Building’s newest cast member — tells InStyle about her days pretending to be a spy, and why she’ll never part with her oldest pair of jeans, even though they’re falling apart.
Advertisement
From your TV screens to outfits worn by top fashion icons, the brand is clearly having a major fashion moment, and it's not by coincidence.
The powers of the Hadid sisters, TikTok, and resale sites have combined and it's go-time for this major denim player from the early aughts.
If you have the sudden urge to shop Gucci bags on resale sites, well, good luck.
The “Coconuts” singer on taking over pop (and fashion), aging like Cher, and what America still has to learn about sex.
Just because it's pitch black outside doesn't mean your wardrobe has to be.
"Reduce. Reuse. Rewear."
Advertisement
Start here whether you're shopping just to feel something, or to make someone else feel very, very good.
The suddenly very sought-after makeup artist made her way from YouTube tutorials to Rihanna's runway with work that proves flawless is "boring," and "beauty can be anything."