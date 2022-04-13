Money Talks, and so should we. Here, powerful women get real about their spending and saving habits.
Naomie Harris has been glamorously turning heads left and right this awards show season and it's not going unnoticed. On Monday, the Oscar-nominated Moonlight star headed to Spago in Beverly Hills where she was on hand for The Hollywood Reporter's 89th Academy Award Annual Nominees Night. There, she nailed it in an embellished, coffee-colored Bottega Veneta dress as she mingled with Emmanuelle Chriqui, Viola Davis, and Dev Patel. "It's such a lovely evening. I'm supporting my girl Naomie Harris," Chriqui told us. Following Aloe Blacc's performance of "I Need a Dollar," "The Man," and "Wake Me Up," Patel held court as a crowd of fans swarmed the Lion actor. He took selfies, shook hands, ordered drinks for his friends, and told us his craziest awards season experience was "tonight … this party." RELATED: How to Chic Up Your Desk Like a French Boss Lady It was Harris, however, that shocked us. Her craziest awards season experience? "Justin Timberlake is a fan of Moonlight," she said. "My friend that I've known since I was, like, a baby, we grew up loving Justin Timberlake. We were so excited by that. It blew our minds." See more of the stars at the party below. —with reporting by Ericka Franklin
