Eric Wilson
Why Pierpaolo Piccioli Took Valentino to Beijing
Article
"Only when you put together two different cultures, two different worlds and you make them live together, you can create a great harmony."
Advertisement
The Importance of Valentino's Beijing Couture Show
Article
Last year it was in Tokyo with a phenomenal pre-fall ready-to-wear collection, and in other seasons he has shown ready-to-wear or couture in New York. This time it was Beijing for an entirely new couture collection.
If You Could Actually Stop Aging, Would You?
Article
As the science behind beauty products and procedures is only getting better, we have to consider when we'll stop asking for more.
Long Before The Devil Wears Prada, This Iconic Movie Pulled Back the Curtain on the Fashion Industry
Article
The release of the movie in 1994 had a lasting impact on the world of fashion.
The 25 Most Iconic Dresses of the Red Carpet
Article
Only a handful of red-carpet moments can rise to the level of legendary. For InStyle's 25th birthday, supermodels Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls, and Karen Elson bring new life to 25 unforgettable dresses — as you’ve never seen them before.
My Unforgettable Lunch Dates With Jackie Kennedy’s Late Dressmaker, Oleg Cassini
Article
Revisiting fond memories as his estate and letters from Jackie Kennedy go to auction.
Actress and Cabaret Star Ute Lemper Reminisces Over Her 30-Year Career
Article
Lemper closed the Max Mara show on Monday, and there is more to come.
Advertisement
Pharrell Williams's Clever Definition of Black Tie Isn't What You Think
Article
This is exactly why he is a style icon.
How Louis Vuitton Transformed an Abandoned JFK Terminal into a Futuristic Fashion World
Article
And made a strong case for wearing metallics for travel.
Actress and Cabaret Star Ute Lemper Reminisces Over Her 30-Year Career
Article
Lemper closed the Max Mara show on Monday, and there is more to come.
Pharrell Williams's Clever Definition of Black Tie Isn't What You Think
Article
This is exactly why he is a style icon.
How Louis Vuitton Transformed an Abandoned JFK Terminal into a Futuristic Fashion World
Article
And made a strong case for wearing metallics for travel.
How "Camp" Succeeds Where Other Costume Institute Exhibits Have Fallen Short
Article
This year the museum is giving wonderful exposure to many creative talents who are often overlooked.
This Is Virginie Viard's Chanel
Article
Advertisement
My Unhealthy Relationship with Fashion Convinced Me to Go on a Shopping Diet
Article
Could I get my life together in 12 months — with no new clothes?
Rodarte's Ready for a Bigger Stage
Article
What started as a dream when they were undergraduates at the University of California, Berkeley, with a label derived from the maiden name of their mother, an artist, now has a more defined reality.
How Attending Fashion Week Has Changed For Editors
Article
It's so much more than just runway shows.
How Designers Are Breaking Records at Paris Fashion Week
Article
Fashion shows keep getting bigger, but have we reached peak runway?
This Major Trend From Milan Proves We Are Truly Living in Times of Distress
Article
With ruby slippers and '90s nostalgia, Milan designers take a backwards look for fall.
My Unguarded Conversations With Karl Lagerfeld
Article
InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson remembers tête-à-têtes with the bold, often controversial designer.
Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger Collection Is Extremely 1970s
Article
Get ready to love bell bottoms, psychedelic-print turtlenecks, and platform clogs all over again.
Advertisement
NYFW Designers Are Showing Clothes People Can Wear? Groundbreaking.
Article
It’s nice to see a sophisticated striped dress or a lovely white lace gown without much fuss stealing the show for once.
How Fashion Designers Are Responding to a Polarized Nation of Shoppers
Article
From a severely stylish pair of black trousers to nearly neon puffers, designers are going to extremes to assert themselves.
The Breathtaking NYFW Moment That's Taking Over Instagram
Article
Celebs were literally hyperventilating at the Marc Jacobs show.
From Los Angeles to New York, Rodarte and Tom Ford are Setting the Stage for Fall Fashion
Article
Fashion seems to be branching into several directions at once, and these are just two forks in the road.
How Victoria Beckham "Tries On" Her Art Collection
Article
She's just as passionate about art as she is clothes.
Is Anyone in Fashion Still Designing for Powerful Women? Yep, These Brands Are
Article
Who Really Won the British Fashion Awards?
Article
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com