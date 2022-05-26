Enid Portuguez

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
InStyle
InStyle
News
Fashion
All Fashion
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
All Celebrity
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
All Beauty
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
All Hair
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
All Politics & Social Issues
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Close this dialog window
Explore InStyle
InStyle
InStyle
Search
Explore
Explore
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
If the Coastal Grandmother Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.
Read More
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
It Seems Like Everyone Has False Lashes These Days — Here's Why
There's a reason why they're trending.
Read More
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists
The pros are weighing in on this trick, celeb-loved trend.
Read More
News
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color
It's all about your skin's undertones.
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look of the Day
Fashion Week
Future Of Fashion
Celebrity
Celebrity
See All Celebrity
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream
Gilded Age
Big hair, tiaras, and gold lids — oh my!
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
The Dos and Don'ts of Mixing Skincare Ingredients
Plus, when and how to use them.
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health & Fitness
Skincare
Hair
Hair
See All Hair
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy
It's really quite simple.
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
All Natural
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Leos should wear glitter, of course.
Astrology
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Well Well Well
Politics & Social Issues
Politics & Social Issues
See All Politics & Social Issues
50 Badass Change Makers
50 Badass Change Makers
The world may feel heavy at the start of 2022, but this list of change makers has us optimistic for brighter days to come.
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Kamala Harris
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Career
Pop Culture and Entertainment
About InStyle
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Enid Portuguez
Enid Portuguez
Share
Enid Portuguez
060310-michelle-obama-gap-300.jpg
Get Michelle Obama's Summer Style at Gap Prices
Article
Advertisement
060210-gaga-300.jpg
Preview Lady Gaga's "Alejandro" Video
Article
060210-zoe-300.jpg
Zoe Saldana Honored as MaxMara's Face of the Future
Article
060110-cfda-lead-300.jpg
Inside the Homes of Our Fave Designers
Article
060110-sjp-lead-250.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker's Chic Week
Article
052810-sienna-bangs-300.jpg
Sienna Miller's Brand New Bangs
Article
050410-satc-623.jpg
Shop Carrie & Big's Apartment Style
Article
Advertisement
052610-McPherson-lv-250.jpg
Go Inside Louis Vuitton's London Launch Party
Article
052810-Sjp-500.jpg
SJP Pays Tribute To McQueen At SATC2 Premiere
Article
050410-satc-623.jpg
Shop Carrie & Big's Apartment Style
Article
052610-McPherson-lv-250.jpg
Go Inside Louis Vuitton's London Launch Party
Article
052810-Sjp-500.jpg
SJP Pays Tribute To McQueen At SATC2 Premiere
Article
052710-Theyskens-300.jpg
Theory Taps Olivier Theyskens For Capsule Collection
Article
052610-sjp-shoes-623.jpg
SJP's Favorite Statement Shoes
Article
Advertisement
052610-Iman-623.jpg
Iman Honored As Fashion Icon
Article
052610-McPherson-lv-250.jpg
Ladylike Chic at Louis Vuitton Store Launch
Article
051910-michelle-williams-400.jpg
Michelle Williams Goes Platinum to Play Marilyn
Article
051910-jennifer-aniston-300.jpg
Aniston Shows Her Perfect Abs in New Ad
Article
051910-ltl-300.jpg
Bieber's BET Nod, Kate Moss Gleeks Out, and More!
Article
051910-jennifer-623.jpg
J.Lo's Sexy Cavalli Looks at the World Music Awards
Article
051210-sienna-300.jpg
Watch Sienna Miller's Piaget Shoot
Article
Advertisement
051410-hollywood-life-300.jpg
Stunning Style at the Young Hollywood Awards
Article
051310-prada-400.jpg
Mulligan & Bosworth Spotted In Prada Prints
Article
051310-paltrow-400.jpg
How Gwyneth Gets That Hair
Article
051310-mtv-noms-300.jpg
New Moon & Avatar Score MTV Movie Noms
Article
051310-kate-300.jpg
Kate Hudson: Almay's New Face
Article
051310-modern-family-300.jpg
Hollywood's Favorite Island Hotspot
Article
051210-angelina-brad-400.jpg
Brad & Angie's $10,000 Charitable Cufflinks
Article
Load More
Enid Portuguez
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
InStyle
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.instyle.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.