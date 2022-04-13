One of the many inspiring things about Lena Dunham, the actress, writer, producer, and director of the Emmy Award-winning show Girls? Though she wasn't always quite as popular as she is now, she doesn't regret a moment of her awkward adolescent years. Emily Greener, co-founder of I Am That Girl, an organization devoted to empowering young girls, caught up with the producer behind the new documentary Suited (premiering June 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO) to talk about the benefits of being a loner, the futility of trying to make everyone like you, and the reason why she's cool being contrite.