"The same way you know your phone, know yourself": Wise words from actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who, as you're about to find out, is as deep as she is funny on her hit ABC comedy, Black-ish. (Season 3 premieres Sept. 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.) Here, the 43-year-old—whose real middle name is Joy ("My mom said I could let it go professionally because I embodied it")— talks with I Am That Girl's co-founder Emily Greener about feminism, practicing "compassionate activism," and what it's like having a living legend as a mom.
Emily Greener is the co-founder of I Am That Girl, a non-profit organization aiming to raise the standards for how girls treat themselves and each other. After profiling Lena Dunham for the July #innerstyle column (now available on newsstands and for digital download), Greener got the opportunity to screen 'Suited,' the documentary Dunham produced with director Jason Benjamin. Read Greener's review of the film below, and tune in to 'Suited' when it airs on HBO Monday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET.
One of the many inspiring things about Lena Dunham, the actress, writer, producer, and director of the Emmy Award-winning show Girls? Though she wasn't always quite as popular as she is now, she doesn't regret a moment of her awkward adolescent years. Emily Greener, co-founder of I Am That Girl, an organization devoted to empowering young girls, caught up with the producer behind the new documentary Suited (premiering June 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO) to talk about the benefits of being a loner, the futility of trying to make everyone like you, and the reason why she's cool being contrite.
InStyle has teamed up with the nonprofit organization I Am That Girl to chat frankly with celebrities about issues affecting girls' self-esteem. Inside the February issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download, actress and documentary producer ('Hot Girls Wanted') Rashida Jones fills I Am That Girl's Emily Greener in on the perks of aging and what it's like to have fellow funny lady Amy Poehler for a BFF.
InStyle has teamed up with the nonprofit organization I Am That Girl to chat frankly with celebrities about issues affecting girls' self-esteem. Inside the January 2016 issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, actress Allison Williams, who returns as Marnie Michaels for the fifth delectable season of HBO's 'Girls,' dishes to I Am That Girl's Emily Greener on how she makes her downtime productive and why Lena Dunham should run the world.
For our new column inside the October issue of InStyle, on newsstands now, we've partnered with the nonprofit organization I Am That Girl. We want to chat frankly with celebrities about issues affecting girls' self-esteem. This month Mindy Kaling talks to I Am That Girl's co-founder Emily Greener about the upsides of being hypersensitive, the downsides of bumbling through junior high, and why projecting confidence is sometimes more important than always being 100 percent correct.