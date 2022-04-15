Emily Cieslak

Emily Cieslak is an assistant commerce editor for InStyle. As a fashion and beauty writer, she also writes content for other Dotdash Meredith verticals.



* Emily has produced content for Dotdash Meredith since November 2020.

* Her work has been published in publications such as Byrdie, Real Simple, The Knot, and Brides.

* Emily has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania.



Emily Cieslak has worked in many sides of the fashion industry, empowering her to tackle fashion topics from an insider's angle. She worked as a fashion buyer for one of the world's largest retailers in her first job out of college. She also assisted stylists with dressing celebrities and styling models for campaigns. Working as a stylist trained her eye for dressing diverse body types and aesthetics. Now as a commerce editor, Emily combines her knowledge of retail and styling expertise when covering new trends and offering readers advice on how to shop for and style themselves.