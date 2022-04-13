Elyse Maloni

Advertisement
Sandals are summer staples—it's a given—but the problem is finding the perfect pair to wear all season long. We scoured the market, rounded up 20 pretty sweet sandals, and grouped them by personality. Drawn to jewels and high-shine embellishments? Meet the Modern Magpies whose straps are encrusted with a buffet of brilliant stones. For the more free-spirited crowd, we found boho-inspired pieces affixed with fringe that swishes with every step. But if you err on the side of girly, we sweetened the pot with darling florals and delicate straps. And finally, if you're modern and minimalist, we ended on a Concrete Chic note, with sleek pairs that all cool girls will love. Ahead, you'll find your summer solemate. PHOTOS: 20 Pairs of Summer Sandals to Buy Now
For us, spring is marked by the excitement you feel when you open a new shoe box for the first time—the feeling of unwrapping the tissue paper and gazing upon that perfect pair, plus an immaculate pedi, just waiting to be worn. RELATED: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear Instead of Your Stan Smiths We've been dreaming for months about ditching our heavy boots for something lighter and more playful, be they espadrilles or mules. And now, that time has finally arrived. Shop our 50 favorite pairs of new season footwear for a guaranteed case of happy feet. PHOTOS: 50 Pairs of Spring Shoes to Buy Right Now
