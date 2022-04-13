Elyse Maloni

Sandals are summer staples—it's a given—but the problem is finding the perfect pair to wear all season long. We scoured the market, rounded up 20 pretty sweet sandals, and grouped them by personality. Drawn to jewels and high-shine embellishments? Meet the Modern Magpies whose straps are encrusted with a buffet of brilliant stones. For the more free-spirited crowd, we found boho-inspired pieces affixed with fringe that swishes with every step. But if you err on the side of girly, we sweetened the pot with darling florals and delicate straps. And finally, if you're modern and minimalist, we ended on a Concrete Chic note, with sleek pairs that all cool girls will love. Ahead, you'll find your summer solemate.