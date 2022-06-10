Elspeth Velten

Elspeth is the Vice President & Associate Group General Manager of Instyle, Byrdie, Brides and Shape. Previously she was the GM of Serious Eats and Simply Recipes, and earlier, she was the Editorial Director of Dotdash's Beauty & Style Group. Prior, Elspeth spent time in the travel world as a founding editor of TripSavvy, one of Dotdash Meredith's travel brands. Elspeth's writing has appeared in the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Playboy, and International and Australian Traveller. She graduated with a degree in Communications and Journalism from Fordham University.