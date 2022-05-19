Elana Zajdman

Our December/January cover star shares her go-to jewelry staples, the style icons that keep her inspired, and the characters from her repertoire that had the biggest impact on her personal style.
The Great Animal Orchestra by Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists was commissioned in 2016 by Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, Paris, and is now part of its collection.
The Great Animal Orchestra uses recordings from musician and soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause, spanning nearly 50 years.
The actress tells InStyle why jewelry is so meaningful to her, as well as all the things she admires about this iconic brand.
Garrett Leight x Parks Project will help support California’s wilderness conservation.
The French actress spoke to InStyle about the stunning design, which also features a special, secret detail.
The tennis pro's first ad for the brand is stunning.
Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde and More Celebs Are Wearing This Foundrae Medallion That Supports a Great Cause
Through the end of the year, 100% of the retail proceeds will benefit St. Anne's.
Being an adult comes with a lot responsibilities. You've got bills and all types of grown-up issues on your plate. But when it comes to fashion, things don't always have to be so serious, and the latest runway trends are proof. Lately, designers are infusing more playful pieces into their collections—think see-through jelly sandals and the once-embarrassing hair accessories that were huge back in the '90s. Don't brush those unfortunate childhood trends off as unrealistic runway items. You can totally work the fun accessories into your 2018 look without being mistaken for a schoolgirl. Just take notes on exactly how it's done below. VIDEO: How to Clean Out Your Closet and Make Some Cash
I know for many it feels far, far away, but Spring IS coming at you, and it's our job at InStyle to get you ready for all you'll need to keep you stylish throughout the season. Updating your accessories is an easy (and frankly, more affordable) way to keep your wardrobe fresh. Why buy all new clothes when simply buying one great bag can be a game changer. Here, our definitive list of the accessories worth buying for Spring. VIDEO: Melanie Griffith Compares Red Carpet Poses With Daughter Dakota Johnson!