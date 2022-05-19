Elana Zajdman
Reese Witherspoon Hasn't Worn a Sweater Vest Since Playing Tracy Flick in 1999
Article
Our December/January cover star shares her go-to jewelry staples, the style icons that keep her inspired, and the characters from her repertoire that had the biggest impact on her personal style.
Fondation Cartier's New Immersive U.S. Exhibit Is Wild — Literally
Article
The Great Animal Orchestra uses recordings from musician and soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause, spanning nearly 50 years.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Partnership with Bvlgari Makes Sense in More Ways Than One
Article
The actress tells InStyle why jewelry is so meaningful to her, as well as all the things she admires about this iconic brand.
Your Favorite Sunglasses Brand Just Released the Cutest Sustainable Collection
Article
Garrett Leight x Parks Project will help support California’s wilderness conservation.
Léa Seydoux Stars in a Sexy New Bag Campaign for Louis Vuitton 
Article
The French actress spoke to InStyle about the stunning design, which also features a special, secret detail.
Naomi Osaka Is the New Global Brand Ambassador for Louis Vuitton
Article
The tennis pro's first ad for the brand is stunning.
Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde and More Celebs Are Wearing This Foundrae Medallion That Supports a Great Cause
Article
Through the end of the year, 100% of the retail proceeds will benefit St. Anne's.
That Unfortunate Trend from Your Childhood Is Back
Gallery
Being an adult comes with a lot responsibilities. You've got bills and all types of grown-up issues on your plate. But when it comes to fashion, things don't always have to be so serious, and the latest runway trends are proof. Lately, designers are infusing more playful pieces into their collections—think see-through jelly sandals and the once-embarrassing hair accessories that were huge back in the '90s. Don't brush those unfortunate childhood trends off as unrealistic runway items. You can totally work the fun accessories into your 2018 look without being mistaken for a schoolgirl. Just take notes on exactly how it's done below. VIDEO: How to Clean Out Your Closet and Make Some Cash
The Spring Accessories We Can't Wait to Purchase
Gallery
I know for many it feels far, far away, but Spring IS coming at you, and it's our job at InStyle to get you ready for all you'll need to keep you stylish throughout the season.  Updating your accessories is an easy (and frankly, more affordable) way to keep your wardrobe fresh. Why buy all new clothes when simply buying one great bag can be a game changer. Here, our definitive list of the accessories worth buying for Spring.  VIDEO: Melanie Griffith Compares Red Carpet Poses With Daughter Dakota Johnson!
Yes. You Can Still Wear This Winter Shoe Trend
Gallery
It’s finally getting close to that special time when we say goodbye to the winter and hello to spring. But that’s no need to dismiss the style lessons we learned this past season. Case in point: the power of a statement white shoe. Then fashion set was spotted all around the world wearing white boots last winter. And yes, they'll be bringing the ideal neutral color into spring, too, thanks to designers like Marc Fisher. The effortlessly chic brand just dropped its spring 2018 campaign, and it's filled with white shoes (and a dash of silver here and there) that are sure to set the tone for the next season. The best part about the latest campaign: One of our favorite it girls, Martha Hunt, is on board with the stylish new designs. VIDEO: Marc Fisher LTD SS18 Campaign Featuring Martha Hunt [brightcove:5733878302001 player_1] "She's been our muse for two seasons now," Marc Fisher exclusively told InStyle.com. "Her grace and ease in front of the camera translates to the most beautiful imagery." We definitely agree. Martha's campaign with Marc Fisher is definitely getting us excited about shoe shopping for spring, especially since the prices in this collection are pretty reasonable ($130-$299). Head to Marc Fisher's website right now to shop the new collection and check out Hunt working it in the latest campaign below.
The One Item Your Favorite Street Style Star Can't Live Without
Gallery
Everyone has their "thing." When we were babies we carried around blankets, when we were toddlers, we were attached to our teddy bears. As we aged (gracefully, of course), our "things" turned into clothing items, pieces of jewelry, and of course, shoes. Street style stars are no different. Even those who change in between every single fashion show have their go-to piece (be it a a pair of sunglasses or a perfect shade of red lipstick). For Veronika Heilbrunner, said item costs only $54 and comes in the form of a sneaker.
Evening Earrings You Can Wear With Jeans Under $500
Gallery
Last season, we saw Kaia Gerber walk the Saint Laurent runway in eveningwear fit for a street style star. She looked glamorous. She looked famous. She looked like a true model. And we wanted the entire look. But reality sunk in and we remembered that we don't walk around in our everyday lives wearing velvet bubble dress. We can, however, invest in statement earrings that at first glance appear black tie only, but with a little styling are divine with denim. Here, our favorite evening earrings that (we swear) can be worn during the day, too.
The Best Stackable Rings To Buy Now
Gallery
Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, one thing’s for sure, gold rings are a must-have for everyone! The beauty is in their versatility. They can be layered and can range from classic-modern shapes to graphic-sculptural versions. Gold rings look incredible by day and pack a serious punch come night. The great thing about them is that you can literally put them on and never take them off. Wear them to a black tie affair or a day spent basking in the sun. From season to season, one thing is certain, your ring game doesn't need to change. Instead, we urge you to consider a quick update here and there. And remember, your ring collection will only get better with age, and you can never have too many. We have put together a list of some of our favorites just ahead.
Cold Weather Hats To Get You Through The Chilliest Days Of The Year
Gallery
Ladies, let's face it: Winter is in full swing and there is no escaping it. There's no better way to get through the chilliest of days than by looking your best, and that means making sure your hat game is on point. When looking for that perfect topper, think bold hues, and chunky knit versions. You want to invest in a hat that is sure to withstand the frigid temps season after season. Whether you’re more of a beanie lover or prefer a trapper, we’ve got you covered. Scroll below to see some of our favorites to shop right now. VIDEO:  5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Coats [brightcove:5680434152001 player_1]
Gorgeous PJ Sets Worth Investing In
Gallery
Many of us might be dealing with beyond frigid temps this week. (Hi, winter, we see you.) But that doesn't mean that we have to neglect our pajama game and start wearing those frumpy sweatpants and old hoodies from college. We have Rihanna to look to for inspiration as she's always making us want to up our fashion game in every way. We've spotted the singer rocking some pretty PJs that are cute enough to wear on a night out on the town. But even if you're not quite as daring as Rihanna, you can still look amazing in the house with our pajama selections. Scroll down below to see some of our favorite pajama sets that are worth investing.
Shop 9 Turtlenecks Worth Investing In
Gallery
The role of a turtleneck holds great importance when it comes to cold-weather fashion. The high-neck knit can be worn under, over, and in-between layers, making it the quite possibly the most versatile piece to invest in this season. Remember, you don't have to have a long neck to rock one. When shopping for your perfect turtlenecks think bell-sleeves, color, and the more texture––the better! Scroll below to see 9 of our favorites you can buy now! RELATED: 9 Ways to Style a Turtleneck for Fall
32 Accessories You Need to Make It Through the Holiday Season
Gallery
The holiday season can be stressful. The list of who to get what can be quite overwhelming when coupled with travel plans and making sure you don't accidently leave anyone off the list. Getting dressed for the holiday season shouldn't be a stresser but rather it should be fun! We have put together a list of all the essential accessories you need to get through the busy weeks ahead while looking your absolute best. Scroll below to make sure you're covered! VIDEO: The Cost of Dressing Like a Royal  [brightcove:5670390588001 player_1]
Navy Is The New Black When It Comes To Footwear
Gallery
Tired of wearing a lot of black when it comes to your footwear, but not sure that a bold hue is for you? Look to navy to help you venture out of your comfort zone. It's incredibly versatile and can be casual or pair nicely with a ballgown. We gathered 11 essential styles that every woman should have in her shoe closet. Whether you're off for a casual weekend ahead or a black tie affair, opt for navy. We promise you wont be disappointed.
Vintage Watches That Make The Perfect Gift For Someone Special
Gallery
When looking to purchase a vintage watch for that special someone this holiday season—and, yes, that special someone can also be yourself!—it's important to remember that you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. We understand that finding the perfect watch at the perfect price point can be overwhelming, so our best advice is to take your time as you decide exactly what details you're looking for. Whether you want a leather or metal strap or a small or large face, we've found some gorgeous vintage timepieces that are sure to make a very special statement. Scroll down to see all of our picks, and remember: Watches only get better with age and more wear, so we strongly recommend that you look to vintage before buying brand new! VIDEO: Coinage: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Bags To Buy Now and Wear Through The Holiday Season
Gallery
As we head into the holiday season, it's time to take a look in your closet and make sure you have your essentials. This includes game-changing bijoux, dancing shoes, and of course party bags. From classic and minimal to embellished and bohemian, we've put together a list of some of our favorite bags of the season so you can party hop while looking your absolute best. 
15 Ultra-Chic Cowboy Boots to Shop Now
Gallery
This just in: Cowboy boots are the most versatile shoe of the season. And yes, that applies to you, no matter where you live or what type of music you rock out to. Nearly every major runway for Fall 2017—think Calvin Klein, Céline, and more—showcased the classic American style. And, It-girls everywhere are hitting the streets in the storied boots. There are so many ways to wear this style, too. Cowboy boots look folk-rocker-chic when paired with a maxi dress and take on a tougher vibe when paired with a worn-in moto jacket. And, don't think for a second these can't count as special-occasion footwear. After all, does the world really need another wedding guest in ballet flats? Take a peek at some of our favorite styles, below, and get ready to stomp your way through this season in style.
16 Gold Wedding Rings for the Alternative Bride
Gallery
Can't decide what style engagement or wedding ring you're looking for? Let's face it, diamonds aren't every girl's best friend, and that's okay. There is nothing wrong with wanting something a bit more unique and subtle. Whether you’re more of a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, fear not! What you’re looking for does exist. Think solid gold, minimal to no diamonds, and graphic shapes. Start by thinking in terms of what style ring you love and could imagine wearing every day. If you love a classic gold band, think about playing with weight and even subtle shapes like a square band or a curved one. After all, this is a ring you should love to look at every day and it should feel like you, not like you're wearing someone else's ring. Here are a few classic yet unique beauties that we can't imagine life without.
Here's Why the Drawstring Bag Is the Most Versatile Accessory of the Season
Gallery
Ladies, if you're like us and like to get a lot of mileage out of your bags without having to change them constantly to match your outfit, may we suggest the drawstring pouch? No, it's nothing like those backpacks you used to bring to soccer practice or received on your first day of freshman orientation. In fact, it's quite possibly the most versatile bag for fall. Available in a variety of fabrics like leather, satin, and denim, this hands-free pouch will easily go with any ensemble you're wearing which is fantastic, because, let's face it, time is valuable and we often don't have time to switch out our bags. So, whether you're headed to a fun bottomless brunch or a black-tie affair, stocking up on one (or three—no judgment!) of these bags for fall just makes sense. Shop some of our favorites below! VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Fall Shopping Strategy [brightcove:4445280740001 player_1]
Martha Hunt Stuns in the New Marc Fisher LTD Campaign
Gallery
Marc Fisher—a go-to for classic wearable and effortlessly chic footwear—has had muses over the last couple years including Karlie Kloss, and Valentina Zelyaeva. Today, they've officially launched their fall 2017 campaign featuring mega-babe Martha Hunt. Martha is shot in a few of the upcoming season’s hottest trends including the heeled hiking boot, velvet statement bootie, and patent leather block heels. You can buy all three styles and more right now to ensure that you segue into fall looking ready to take on the world.
These Must-Haves Certainly Aren't Your Grandmother's Brooches
Gallery
After they sauntered down the Fall runways at Altuzarra, Rosie Assoulin, Fenty Puma, Christopher Kane, Gucci, Miu Miu, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, one thing became clear: Brooches are most definitely back. While they're typically an overlooked accessory, most closely associated with your grandma's jewelry box, this year, it's time to put aside any prejudices you may have about brooches. Case in point: They're one of the easiest possible ways to transform an outfit, and whether you're a jewelry lover or not, the truth is, your clothes love jewelry. I mean, how could they not? Better still, brooches offer a way to get a piece from your favorite designer and still be able to pay your rent. Whatever your style may be, we have rounded up some of our favorite brooches that would look great on a tee shirt or even a knit sweater. Feel free to experiment and use them liberally. They're really the only accessory that also looks great on your hats, shoes, bags, socks, jeans, and beyond! Shop our picks below. 
