Dr. Jenn Mann

Dr. Jenn Mann is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She is best known for her hit VH1 show, "Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn," and her popular call-in advice Sirius XM radio show, "The Dr. Jenn Show." She is a bestselling author, most recently of "The Relationship Fix." Follow her on social media at @DrJennMann.
How to Make Any Man Last Longer In Bed
In Hump Day, award-winning psychotherapist and TV host Dr. Jenn Mann answers your sexiest questions — unjudged and unfiltered.
Here's What to Do If Your Guy Is Too Well-Endowed
If your partner has a big penis and the sex is painful or anxiety-inducing, start here.
Help, I'm Pregnant and Horny as Hell
It's perfectly normal for pregnancy to kick your sex drive into high gear. Here's what you need to know before getting it on.
So You Want to Try Period Sex? Here's What You Need to Know
Period sex can be amazing sex.
10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who's Emotionally Unavailable
Here's how to recognize an emotionally unavailable partner, according to a relationship expert.
How to Really "Win" a Breakup, According to a Relationship Expert
Step one: Just stop looking at their Instagram feed.
How to Deal If You Can't Stand Your Partner's Friends
"It's not you, it's your friends ..."
Couples Are Dealing with Post-Quarantine Separation Anxiety 
Here's how to deal, according to a relationship expert.
Sex Anxiety Is On the Rise
If you’re vaxxed, waxed, and feeling real anxious about having sex again, you’re not alone.
Your Love Language Is Fine, But You Need to Learn the Right Apology Language
Just as there are multiple ways of expressing love, it turns out there are five different ways of saying “I’m sorry”.
What Does It Mean to Be Asexual?
It's way different than low libido or abstinence.
How to Talk Dirty, Even If You’re Shy
No clue what to say? Start here.
The Only 4 Reasons to Get Back Together with Your Ex
Attention backsliders: Look out for these signs your relationship can succeed — and if you don’t spot them, move on.
'Honesty Bombing' Is the New Post-Quarantine Dating Trend
But is it a good thing?
Everything You Need to Know About This Elusive (and Extreme) Female Orgasm
The 7 Types of Narcissists You Need to Know About, According to a Therapist
If you encounter #7, run for the hills.
Curious About Deep Throating? Read This First
Everything you need to know before throwing caution (and your gag reflex) to the wind.
The One Question to Ask Yourself Before Trying to Stay Friends With an Ex
Cc: Every celebrity couple drafting their joint breakup statement.
This Emotionally Abusive Habit Is a Guaranteed Relationship Killer 
According to a couples therapist, it pushes the other person out the proverbial relationship door.
10 Signs You're In a 'Situationship'
And how to get out of this modern-day relationship purgatory.
The 'Anniversary Effect' and Why You're Having Less Sex
If your sex drive has taken a dive at the one-year mark of the pandemic or loss of a loved one, you aren't alone.
The Warning Signs of a Trauma Bonding Relationship That You Need to Know About
Here's how to tell if you're in this toxic, addictive relationship — and how to break the cycle.
7 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About an Ex
Dreaming about an ex is incredibly common — and no, it doesn't necessarily mean you have a deep-rooted desire to get back together.
Does Taking a "Break" in a Relationship Ever Work?
If not done right, it can be the "emotional equivalent to amputating an arm finger by finger."
How to Get Over a Breakup In 10 Steps, According to a Therapist
Step one: Go cold turkey.
