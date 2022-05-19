Dobrina Zhekova
4 Awkward Holiday Situations — and How to Handle Them
Article
To help you prepare for all those difficult-to-handle moments, we reached out to modern etiquette coach Maggie Oldham. Read on to find out which topics to sidestep, how to seat a former couple, and how to (delicately) tell your friends with kids that your party is adults-only.
Advertisement
How to Choose Jewelry to Match Your Wedding Day Look
Article
How French Designers Are Redefining Bridal Style
Article
5 Trips Everyone Will Be Taking This Summer
Video
Your Least Favorite Wedding Tradition Will Soon Be a Thing of the Past
Article
Getting Married at the Same Wedding Venue as Your Cousin? Here's How to Make It Your Own
Article
This Is the Number One Regret Newlywed Couples Have
Article
Advertisement
How to Add Subtle Holiday Cheer to Your Wedding
Gallery
Holiday season is upon us and for couples getting hitched this time of the year, the cheer in the air can be the perfect wedding decor inspiration, guaranteed to please your guests. Why? Well, because we are yet to meet someone who doesn't like that warm and fuzzy feeling we all get around the holidays.  But just like with any other design approach, there's a fine line between "a little holiday cheer" and a full-on Christmas party feel, starring a Santa appearance, which we assume is not what you want. (But hey, you do you.) So how do you not cross that line? For wedding planning pros like Erica Trombetti of Infinite Events, the answer is in the details—as in, let your theme guide small but impactful details, without becoming the central focus of your decor. Think a small rustic "Let It Snow" sign or seating cards in the shape of snowflakes. "Incorporate little jingle bells tied to your napkin or menu at each place settings ... ring them and the couple will kiss," Trombetti suggests. Read on to see what other wedding professionals told us about incorporating the holiday spirit to your big day. RELATED: 14 Whimsical Ideas to Inspire the Winter Wedding of Your Dreams
Everything you Need to Know About Ordering a Custom Wedding Dress
Article
This Is the Number One Regret Newlywed Couples Have
Article
How to Add Subtle Holiday Cheer to Your Wedding
Gallery
Holiday season is upon us and for couples getting hitched this time of the year, the cheer in the air can be the perfect wedding decor inspiration, guaranteed to please your guests. Why? Well, because we are yet to meet someone who doesn't like that warm and fuzzy feeling we all get around the holidays.  But just like with any other design approach, there's a fine line between "a little holiday cheer" and a full-on Christmas party feel, starring a Santa appearance, which we assume is not what you want. (But hey, you do you.) So how do you not cross that line? For wedding planning pros like Erica Trombetti of Infinite Events, the answer is in the details—as in, let your theme guide small but impactful details, without becoming the central focus of your decor. Think a small rustic "Let It Snow" sign or seating cards in the shape of snowflakes. "Incorporate little jingle bells tied to your napkin or menu at each place settings ... ring them and the couple will kiss," Trombetti suggests. Read on to see what other wedding professionals told us about incorporating the holiday spirit to your big day. RELATED: 14 Whimsical Ideas to Inspire the Winter Wedding of Your Dreams
Everything you Need to Know About Ordering a Custom Wedding Dress
Article
Make Burgundy Your Wedding's Elevated Splash of Color
Article
How to Add Color to Your (And Your Fiance's!) Wedding Day Look
Article
Advertisement
This Is the One Thing Your Wedding Guests Actually Care About, New Study Finds
Article
How To Get Amal Clooney's Timeless Wedding Day Beauty Look
Article
How to Get Pippa Middleton's Fresh Wedding Day Look
Article
How To Get Kennedy Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Natural Wedding Day Look
Article
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Whitening Your Teeth Before the Wedding
Article
Here's How to Throw a Wedding Without the Ceremony
Gallery
I got married in city hall seven years ago but I am celebrating my fourth wedding anniversary at the end of this month. And, yes, you calculated this right—my husband and I waited for three years to throw a proper wedding reception for about 80 of our closest friends and family. I can go into a lot of detail as to why we decided to do it this way, but long story short—we wanted to get married and we did—no fancy party, no expensive dress, just us two, two witnesses, and the city hall officiant. I have no regrets about it. My point is, there is no right way to get married and celebrate it. Sure, most people prefer having a ceremony and then immediately after that, a reception. But for others, like me, things happened otherwise. Just take a look at Penn Padgley and Domino Kirke who tied the knot in a courthouse in Brooklyn back in February and threw a star-studded reception in June where they invited a much larger crowd. So whether you got married at the courthouse or said your vows surrounded only by immediate family in a far-off place, you still deserve a proper celebration later on. Here, wedding industry pros share their top tips on throwing a perfect wedding-related bash. RELATED: How to Incorporate Jokes Into Your Wedding Speech Without Going Too Far
5 Wedding Trends That Should Never Go Out of Style
Article
Advertisement
How to Incorporate Jokes Into Your Wedding Speech Without Going Too Far
Article
3 Ways to Incorporate Weed Into Your Wedding
Article
9 Ways to Set a Wedding Dress Code
Gallery
Enforcing a wedding dress code can be a little challenging because some guests interpret different phrases to mean entirely different things. For some, a floor-length boho dress may be appropriate for a black-tie event. But the truth is, the flow-y design may be a bit too casual for a dress code that calls for formal dresses and chic evening gowns. And while it's definitely not the end of the world if your guests show up wearing whatever they think fits the vibe of your event, if you care about your photos, setting a dress code is something you should seriously consider. That way, you'll make sure nobody looks out of place. You may also be doing a favor to some of your guests who would find it easier to choose an outfit when they know what is expected of them.  We reached out to Carats & Cake's wedding experts who shared their tips on how to get your guests coordinated.
Want Great Wedding Photos? Here's How to Make Your Photographer's Job Easier
Article
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Choose Your Engagement and Wedding Rings
Article
You Can Now Have the Underwater Wedding of Your Mermaid Dreams
Article
These Affordable Destination Wedding Locations Will Take Your Breath Away
Gallery
It's fair to say that everyone loves destination weddings—for your guests, they are the perfectly acceptable excuse to take a few days off and unwind at a beautiful spot, and for you and your S.O. it's the thrill of starting your life together on a romantic beach far, far away from the hustle and bustle of your daily lives. Basically, destination weddings are a win-win. The only problem? That picture-perfect weekend of festivities in St. Barts may end up setting you back quite a lot. According to The Knot, the average wedding cost for an international destination wedding in 2016 was $25,800. Couples spent on average $403 per guest and $1,427 in travel fare. Needless to say, if you are on a tight budget or are saving to buy your first home together, you'd probably think twice before making a venue deposit. But don't let statistics discourage you. There is good news, too—affordable and beautiful destinations exist. You can still have the wedding of your dreams and not spend your house down payment on it. Scroll down to see seven of the most budget-friendly locales to consider for your nuptials.
Load More
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com