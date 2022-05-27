Didi Gluck

How to Fix 3 Common Smoky Eye Mishaps Gallery

A smoky eye is just as much a staple in your makeup arsenal as your favorite mascara. Although makeup artists swear the technique is foolproof to create, skipping over details can cause a series of slipups that will leave you with a sooty rather than sultry look. We considered the three most common pitfalls and asked the pros for their best defenses. The good news: "If your smoky eyes wind up a little messy in the end, that's cool," says makeup artist Tracey Levy. "That's what gives it a sultry look." Here, we have the pro's quick fixes for common smoky eye mishaps.