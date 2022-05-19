Dianna Mazzone
How To Dry Nails Fast When You're In a Crunch
Video
Ain't nobody got time to be waiting around.
Zendaya’s Beauty Philosophy Is Predictably Laidback
Article
The Euphoria star, singer, and new Lancôme ambassador talks experimenting with beauty with no regrets — except the one time she left a brow place in tears. Plus all about how she gets that glow, and the products she can't live without.
Aly Raisman on Wellness, Meditation, and Fitness
Gallery
Plus the practice she says helps keep her grounded.
154 Award-Winning Beauty Products to Overhaul Your Beauty Routine
Article
From eye cream to eyeliner, every single product is pro-approved.
Why The Founder Of Tatcha Didn't Take a Salary For the First Nine Years
Article
Badass Women celebrates women who show up, speak up, and get things done.
9 Easy Beauty Moves to Try Before Your Next Holiday Party
Gallery
We don't have to tell you, but it's been a looong year. The good news? All that stands between you and a clean slate are a couple short months — and a handful of holiday parties. Here, the quick beauty fixes below will have you sailing through the season. RELATED: The Best Holiday Makeup Looks for Every Occasion
Michelle Monaghan's Entire Beauty Routine Consists of Two Products
Gallery
The first thing Michelle Monaghan did after wrapping the action thriller Mission: Impossible — Fallout in New Zealand? She went bungee-jumping. "I woke my husband up early the next day so we could get to this world-renowned site," she remembers. RELATED: Go Inside Michelle Monaghan's Colorful L.A. Home A mother of two, Monaghan typically rises with the sun: "I love to meditate before my kids wake up," she says. "I find that 20 minutes twice a day [keeps] me patient and grounded." After getting her family out the door, Monaghan makes a point to get her blood pumping. "I try to do something physical at least five times a week whether I'm with my trainer or at SoulCycle," she says. "Working toward a goal, like landing a stunt, helps me stay committed." Read on for the rest of her wellness routine, and for more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.
The 165 Most Game-Changing Beauty Products
Article
The Perfect Daytime Moisturizer with SPF Exists—and This Is It
Article
Maya Rudolph Says It's Time We Embrace This Beauty Trait
Gallery
The actress and comedian on learning to love her unique "constellation" of freckles... WHEN I WAS GROWING UP, MY FRECKLES... Made me think, “Oh my god, what’s wrong with me?” I didn’t know anyone with freckles. I remember my mom having cute little moles, but nothing like mine. I think the things we celebrate as adults are the things that make us feel singular when we’re kids. It’s funny—today, when I look in the mirror, I don’t see my freckles. I’m used to the constellation on my face. THE TREND OF DRAWING ON FAKE FRECKLES SEEMS... So shocking to my 8-year-old self. It’s so interesting to see that natural skin and freckles have become trendy when for years directors asked me to cover mine. I’ve seen tons of pictures of me over the years with them airbrushed out—without anyone having ever asked me. I look at [those images] and go, “Why do I look so different? Oh, it’s because my face is as clear as a bell.” “I think this was my favorite makeup look ever. It was sheer and natural. It felt like me.” MY FRECKLES REALLY COME OUT... In the sun. I grew up in Los Angeles, so I’ve been in the sun my whole life. But I’m careful about it now, and I check my moles. I go through a lot of sunscreens, but I love SkinCeuticals. ON MY KIDS' FACES, I SEE... That each has a different version of freckles, whether it’s a speckled bridge across their nose and cheeks or, with my oldest, more prominent beauty marks, like me. RELATED: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Are the Oscars Hosts We Need MY BEAUTY ICONS ARE... People like Alicia Keys and Alia Shawkat, who go out there looking like themselves, freckles and all. It makes me so happy that my kids have options to look at. My only option growing up was Lisa Bonet. Don’t get me wrong, I couldn’t have had a more beautiful option. But she was the only person where I could say, “Wow! She’s mixed like me. I want to look like her.” Thank God my kids have 20 Lisa Bonets to choose from! Maya Rudolph can be seen in the film Life of the Party in May. My Great-Skin Kit
If You Have Fine Hair, This Conditioner Will Change Everything
Article
The Olsen Twins' Dentist Has a 2-Second Trick to Brighten Your Smile
Article
Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.
Beauty Boss: How Rodial's Maria Hatzistefanis Turned "Snake" Serum Into a Beauty Empire
Article
5 Beauty Services That Make Great Gifts
Article
Laverne Cox Feels Powerful When Her Nails Look Like This
Article
Beauty Boss: How Kerry Cole Turned Becca Cosmetics Into The Ultimate Millennial Beauty Brand
Article
This New Nail Polish Collab is a Match Made in Fashion Heaven
Gallery
Beauty collaborations are like celebrity relationships. Some make us scratch our heads (Them? Together? What?!) and others make us say a silent thank you to the universe for finally bringing together two perfectly-matched parties. Considering your mani and your clutch spend a whole lot of time with each other, we're pleased to report that Lauren B. x Edie Parker falls waaaay in the latter camp. Their collaboration has taken on the form of a five-piece polish line with shades inspired by Edie Parker clutches—think creamy pearlescent pastels and sparkling confettis. Among our favorites is Stonewall Inn, a rainbow glitter that celebrates the diverse spirit of New York City. The polishes are being sold as a limited-edition set, so after taking a closer peek at the shades, below, we suggest you make a beeline over to laurenbbeauty.com.
4 Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Just Makeup
Article
This Product Gives You Fuller Brows in One Swipe—Yes, Really
Article
Got Fine Hair? You Need These 4 New Products
Gallery
If you’ve got fine strands, chances you take to volumizing products like a fly to honey. Well, us too. And after testing the best of the best, we can say with confidence that the four below are the leaders of the pack. (No wonder they’re all Readers’ Choice Beauty Award winners.) Here, four products every fine-haired gal needs in her product arsenal.
How to Keep Your Summer Glow Long Past LDW
Article
Beauty Boss: How Juice Beauty's Karen Behnke Makes Natural Skincare That Really Works (With a Little Help From Gwyneth Paltrow)
Article
Can Preventative Botox Really Stop Wrinkles From Forming?
Article
Beauty Boss: OPI Founder George Schaeffer is Turning Hair Color On Its Head with Aloxxi
Article
Nail Art Know How: Rose Quartz
Video
Welcome to #ManiMonday, a video series in which we show you how to create original nail art designs from a new pro every month.
